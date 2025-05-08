Review: Lee Roy Reams Delivers on His Scandalous Promise at 54 Below

Last night, Eda and I were joined by Broadway legend Donna McKechnie and our friend, NBC’s Gus Rosendale.

As we were all leaving, we couldn’t believe the “Broadway Police” weren’t waiting for Lee Roy Reams to arrest him upon exiting the celebrated venue, 54 Below. That’s sort of a joke, but in truth, NO ONE left last night without having to pick up their jaws off the table tops.

Lee Roy Reams is Broadway royalty and a song and dance man, as well as a bonafide “triple-threat” which he has proven on stages, sound stages and any kind of venue you can conjure up in your own mind over the decades of his celebrated career. That stated, we have never seen anything like the deliciously salacious tray of goodies he served and laid out for us to savor, last night. And, boy, oh, boy, it was delicious!

The talented Mr. Reams knows exactly how to set the tone and keep the rope just tight enough to not throw off his balance. The stories. The songs. The situations. He also “stars” in every story, as he should, since the conceit of the evening is his and his alone.

This show is titled LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! and there’s never been anything quite like it. With his Musical Director and pianist, Alex Rybeck, providing the support, it is hilarious, dangerous, gossipy, musically informed and gleaming with professionalism. I also believed every word, while sometimes I couldn’t even catch my breath. I mean, you’ve heard the phrase, “from the horse’s mouth?” Well, “We Got The Horse Right Here.”

Lee Roy Reams is so gifted and deserves the adoration he receives. He is also a believer of putting information into the hands of young people and mentoring them. How much exactly they need, who knows? But there are so many touches of so many people and characters in him, that it’s no surprise that Jerry Herman blessed him playing Dolly Levi. Add a little MAME, some 42nd STREET, a little LORELEI, some Albin from LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, a touch of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and it comes to a boil in a delicious bouillabaisse with just the right ingredients, all of them belonging to this brilliant man. What a night we had. Be sure to catch Lee Roy Reams whenever and wherever you can.

Here are some of my photos of Lee Roy Reams' May 7th show to take you there.



Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Ethel Merman & Lee Roy Reams



Lee Roy Reams



Donna McKechnie, Eda Sorokoff, Gus Rosendale



Christine Andreas & Eda Sorokoff



Alex Rybeck & Lee Roy Reams



Mandisa S. Boxill



Raissa Katona Bennett, Debbie Damp Lee Roy Reams



Donna McKechnie & Eda Sorokoff