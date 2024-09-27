Interview: Goldie Dver Honors Anthony Newley in WHAT A MAN at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming up on Sunday, October 6th and Friday, November 1st at 7 pm, you can catch What a Man! Goldie Dver Sings Anthony Newley at Don’t Tell Mama. MAC Award Winner and 2024 Female Vocalist Nominee Goldie Dver will premiere her sensational tribute to actor, singer, composer/lyricist, icon, and her personal friend—the brilliant Anthony Newley!

In What a Man! Goldie relates her treasured stories of the friendship she and her late husband Paul Dver shared with “Tony,” as she puts her signature stamp on the glorious Newley repertoire, from his chart-topping hits of the ‘60s, like “Personality” and “Pop Goes the Weasel,” to his timeless Broadway and film collaborations with Leslie Bricusse, such as: “Who Can I Turn To?” “Feeling Good,” “The Joker,” “Cheer Up, Charlie” as well as stunning, lesser-known gems.

Below, read a conversation with Dver about her relationship with Anthony Newley, and what went into the tribute show.



Where did the idea come from to do an Anthony Newley show?

First of all Rebecca, thank you for inviting me to chat with you about all my adventures these days.

In answer to your question - last year we did our BRIDGES show at Don’t Tell Mama, which was very successful. And I was honored to be nominated for a MAC Award for Female Vocalist. All in all, a very good year.

But I wanted to develop a show that would be able to travel outside of New York - to places where they don’t yet know me, but where the show might draw their interest.

These are usually shows centering on a certain composer, or performer. But I still wanted it to be something I had a personal connection with. I kept coming back to Newley, because my late husband, Paul, and I had a friendship with Tony during the last nine years of his life. And what wonderful songs I had to choose from.

This show is being done through the lens of that friendship - with some fun anecdotes and perhaps some things people don’t know about him.

How did you first discover Anthony Newley's work?

I feel I kind of came in through the back door with that.

As a child growing up in Philly - I wasn’t exposed to live theatre. My love of musicals came from seeing the movie versions of those musicals. But there were no movies made of either Stop the World or Greasepaint.

So, my only exposure to Anthony Newley was seeing him on the TV variety shows once in a while.

But, I was a huge fan of Sammy Davis, Jr., and he had all those hits with so many of the Newley/Bricusse songs. That’s what made me fall in love with those songs.

It wasn’t until years later when I first saw Tony perform live at Rainbow and Stars that I was captivated by the magic he created on stage, and I was hooked.

As a songwriter yourself, did you learn anything from Newley about writing? What do you admire most about his songwriting work?

I’ve dabbled a bit with writing parody lyrics, but not enough to call myself a songwriter. But as an interpreter of lyrics and melodies to tell my stories, I’ve learned so much from delving into Newley’s songs, and his life.

When he and Bricusse collaborated, there were no clear-cut roles of lyricist and composer. They wrote both together. But I feel that the themes were probably more from Newley’s experience, since they tended to be somewhat autobiographical from his life.

Their lyrics aren’t complicated, yet they’re very poetic and create beautiful imagery. Because they came from theatre, the songs are mostly character driven and always have a story to tell.

You've also been continuing to do your "Sneak Peek" series at DTM. How has that been going?

I’m happy to say it’s been great!

Sidney was so gracious to give us a home at DTM for our new monthly series. Wearing the producer hat has been a whole new experience for me, and I’m learning a lot.

With the help of James Beaman, my longtime director/collaborator - we developed the concept of presenting artists’ works in development, and giving the audience a chance to be the first to hear their new songs.

I also have a brief chat with each performer during the show - so the audience gets a peek behind the curtain into their creative process.

Each month is a different theme, and we’ve been so fortunate to have such talented artists from cabaret and theatre in our shows.

Our audiences have been wonderful too - many coming back for multiple shows.

Just in time for Halloween…our next show, “A Little More Mascara!” is on October 30, and features Masters of Disguise and Characterization!

Our artists will include extraordinary divas David Maiocco as Liberace, Michael L. Walters as Dame Edna, Robert Ima as Sylvia Sands, and special guest (and birthday diva!) Ruby Rims!

What have you been filling your time with lately?

I did take time in June to go with Lennie Watts and Tracy Stark to do a cabaret master class in Tuscany, and that was truly amazing.

I loved working with Lennie and Tracy - and experiencing the magic of Tuscany was the icing on a very delicious cake. I hate to sound dramatic, but it was life altering and it replenished my soul.

My life these days is filled with rehearsals and production chores for both the Sneak Peek series and my solo Newley Show.

I feel like I’m a very busy girl - all good, absolutely no complaints. But then I see Tracy Stark’s schedule for the month and I feel like I’m on vacation [laughs].

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

This year has felt like everyone, including myself, is so happy to be back to our lives - and we’re reconnecting with our souls and our passions.

People are eager to explore life again, whether it’s through travel or performing or just getting out to be with friends - and it’s wonderful to see and feel the vibrant energy in our community once more!

Tickets for the October 6 and November 1 performances of What a Man, as well as the October 30 edition of Sneak Peak are available on Don’t Tell Mama’s website.

Don’t Tell Mama is at 343 West 46th Street. There is a $20 cover and a $20 drink minimum. Don’t Tell Mama is cash only.

Learn more about Goldie Dver on her website at www.goldiedver.com.

