Broadway SIGNs! to Present TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR at 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will presents Broadway SIGNs! Halloween Spooktacular with headliner Russell Harvard (To Kill A Mockingbird, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival) and an ensemble cast of rockers, actors, and pop artists on October 31st, 2022 at 7pm and tickets are on sale now online only at 54below.com/TwilightZone. Expect a Twilight Zone-inspired night of musical storytelling and Halloween classics in American Sign Language (ASL). From a rockin' "This is Halloween" from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to the King of Pop's Thriller to Rocky Horror's "Time Warp," you'll be up dancing! Experience "Hello, Little Girl," a Sondheim classic, performed as an ASL duet!

Broadway SIGNs! Music Director Dan Pardo (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, Broadway's Amazing Grace) returns for an encore on piano and vocals. Directed by Russell Harvard and Creative Producer Jo-Ann Dean, Broadway SIGNs! www.SIGNmation.com All performances are in ASL and English. Get ready for a ghoulish visual feast as you enter a new dimension of entertainment!

Featuring a stellar cast of Deaf Artists and Vocalists from Broadway and beyond! Cast includes Joey Antonio (BD Wong's Mr. Holland's Opus, Spring Awakening and Tommy Deaf West revivals). Josh Castille (BD Wong's Mr. Holland's Opus, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival, The Hunchback of Notre Dame). Sandra Mae Frank (NBC's "New Amsterdam," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," Spring Awakening Deaf West revival). Jared Wayne Gladly (Disney's Frozen, Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter, Dreamgirls national tour). Russell Harvard (To Kill A Mockingbird, King Lear, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival). Mary Hould (BD Wong's Mr. Holland's Opus, New York Deaf Theater's Sylvia). Johnny Link (Netflix's My Life With the Walter Boys, Dear Edward, Off Broadway revival Baby). John McGinty (King Lear, Children of a Lesser God, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Noax (Mr. Holland's Opus). Gabriel Silva (Deaf West & LA Philharmonic's Fidelio, Deaf Broadway's Into the Woods at Lincoln Center, Deaf West's Medusa). Stage Mangager Miriam Rocheford and Alberto Medero round out our production.

MORE ABOUT Broadway SIGNs!

Broadway SIGNs! CEO/Founder Jo-Ann Dean created the NYC production to promote American Sign Language (ASL), Deaf Artists and Broadway talent on stage, in performing arts and dance for Off Broadway and Cabarets. The cabaret is a perfect art form for artists to directly connect with audiences as they are fully accessible in English and ASL. All performances are created and performed by the Deaf Artists. Russell Harvard (To Kill a Mockingbird, King Lear, Spring Awakening Broadway Revival) first approached Dean to produce his one-man show. Together they sought a venue and started with musical cabarets, pre/post pandemic at The Triad Theater off-Broadway. Russell Harvard's From the Ground Up debuted at 54 Below again to a sold out house produced by Dean's Broadway SIGNs! Clips of Russell's stellar musical performances appeared in Emmy Awarded Fox 5 News Entertainment Special Breaking a Sound Barrier with Newscaster Chris Welch. Frank DiLella's On Stage NY1 featured Broadway SIGNs! Pick of the Week "a must see ASL Musical cabaret." SIGNmation.com

MORE ABOUT Russell Harvard:

A trailblazing veteran of the NY stage, Russell recently featured in the dual roles of Boo Radley and Link Deas in the hit Broadway adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird. He can soon be seen in the upcoming Lila Neugebauer film, Causeway, opposite Jennifer Lawrence. Russell starred at Playwrights Horizons in I Was Most Alive with You, where he earned a Drama Desk nomination. He then played the Duke of Cornwall opposite Glenda Jackson in Sam Gold's landmark Broadway production of King Lear. Russell starred in Pasadena Playhouse's Our Town, Open Circle's The Who's Tommy, and Deaf West's acclaimed Broadway revival of Spring Awakening. In 2012, he made his off-Broadway debut in Tribes, earning a Theatre World award and receiving Drama League, Outer Critics and Lucille Lortel nominations. Russell was featured in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2008 Oscar-winning There Will Be Blood and starred in The Hammer. He had a multi-season role on Fargo as the murderous Mr. Wrench; recurring on ABC Family's Switched At Birth; and guest starred on Odd Mom Out, Fringe, and CSI: NY.

