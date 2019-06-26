Broad Views On Broadway And Playthings Theatre Present QUEER POC CABARET

Broad Views On Broadway, in collaboration with PlayThings Theatre, Presents: Queer POC Pride Cabaret! Join them June 28th @8pm for music, food and drinks at Molloy Studios, 50 Broadway Downtown Manhattan. The evening will feature performances by Katie Madison, Janelle Lawrence, Robert Lee Poole III, Durra King-Fung Leung, and more as they perform their new works! Alongside these amazing artist there will also be poetry readings, raffles, and an Immersive Experience from (Black) Church by Janelle Lawrence! Celebrate the last week of Pride with your local LGBTQIA+ & POC company, Broad Views on Broadway! Drink, eat and be merry with them as you celebrate the last week of Pride and rally behind a good cause; the ticketing proceeds will be split 50 - 50 with The Okra Project; a partnership facilitated by Ianne Fields Stewart and funded by the Black Trans Solidarity Fund and a group of Black Trans chefs that aims to bring home cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals to Black Trans People in New York City .

For tickets go to Queer POC Pride Cabaret

Broad Views on Broadway was created in 2013 with a mission of supporting emerging artists. Their goal as a company has been to develop and produce new works in New York City and support their development. Though their mission has mostly stayed the same, they have grown in our actions and continue to make plans to adapt. Broad Views on Broadway is an LGBTQIA+ and POC music and theatre company that provides an enriching, nurturing environment for artists. BVOB seeks to broaden the views on contemporary Broadway productions and themes by displaying original works in varying capacities while providing support to new development and artists.





