Brandi Chavonne Massey & Natalie Cortez Star In Mother's Day Show At The Green Room 42

Start your Mother's Day celebration early with the newest edition of Christopher Metzger-Timson's hit show, "The Beltress Power Hour: Mama's Night Out!" Featuring a line-up of the fiercest Broadway moms in NYC, the classic college drinking game comes to life as these mamas get one minute to belt into the rafters! When the time is up, the divas switch, and we drink! The Green Room 42 will be serving up two-for-one beers all night, so come pregame for Mother's Day brunch with us: "Ready or not...Here comes Mama!"



Starring:

Musical Direction by Nolan Bonvouloir

Directed & Hosted by Christopher Metzger-Timson

The Beltress Power Hour plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20-$50, and there is no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Christopher is the creator behind The Green Room 42's 2018 smash hit, MURDERINOS OF BROADWAY: A My Favorite Murder Tribute Concert. His original one-man show, #TBT: A Chubby Boy's Guide to Growing Up Normal has played to critical acclaim at both Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42, being described as "practically perfect in every way" by The Bistro Awards' Gerry Geddes. Christopher has directed and co-written many cabaret acts around NYC, including shows for Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked) and Devin Lewis (Newsies). He has also served as Assistant Director under Ben Rimalower for the hit nightclub act, #CountessandFriends,starring The Real Housewives of NY's Countess LuAnn de Lesseps.

Located in the heart of the theatre district, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest entertainment hall. Featuring a wide variety of performances by your favorite Broadway stars, and a delicious menu of food and drink, our club opens the doors of hospitality to the small stage while providing you value. Plus, there's no F&B minimums -- so, stick around, relax; Your evening is already planned.

Funky. Fresh. Fun. Urban Entertainment.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You