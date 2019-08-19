Blaine Alden Krauss Brings 'From The Soul' To Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Blaine Alden Krauss in From the Soul on October 13th, 2019. In his anticipated New York City solo concert debut, Krauss offers his vocal interpretations on funk, disco and theatrical favorites. With a bold and inspiring set list, the high- spirited evening of music will feature the eclectic influences of artists/shows such as Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Diana Ross, Purlie! and The Wiz. Under the musical direction of Dylan Glatthorn and with an arsenal of Broadway Voices, including Kinky Boots star J. Harrison Ghee, don't miss the feel-good show of the fall.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Blaine Alden Krauss in From the Soul on October 13th, 2019. In his anticipated New York City solo concert debut, Krauss offers his vocal interpretations on funk, pop and Broadway favorites. With a bold and inspiring set list, the high-spirited evening of music will feature an eclectic influence of artists/shows such as Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Diana Ross, Purlie! and The Wiz. Under the musical direction of Dylan Glatthorn and with an arsenal of guest Broadway Voices, including Kinky Boots star J. Harrison Ghee, and Frozen heartthrob, Noah J. Ricketts, you won't want to miss the feel-good show of the fall!

The evening is co-directed and produced by Artistic Director of RAAC, Mitchell Walker. Walker recently directed the sold-out run of Night of the living Dead, and served as director/producer of albums So Good and A Brass Act. Music direction is led by two-time Alan Menken Award Winning Composer and Lyricist, Dylan Glatthorn. Glatthorn, among his own original musicals (Edison, Republic), has scored music for critically acclaimed films and brands such as Nickelodeon and Red Bull. Guest Artist J. Harrison Ghee is notable for his New York Times critically praised performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. Ghee recently starred in The Sting at Papermill Playhouse along side Harry Connick Jr. Guest vocalist Noah J. Ricketts was seen on tour and Broadway in Beautiful: The Carol King Musical and currently stars as romantic lead Kristoff in the New York company of Disneys Frozen. Additional vocals will be provided by Anthony Murphy, best known for originating the Genie on the first national tour of Disney's Aladdin and by broadway veteran and vocal powerhouse Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida, Amour).

Blaine Alden Krauss in From the Soul plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street)on October 13th, 2019. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





