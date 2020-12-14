BlackLight Community To Host First Holiday Concert

BlackLight Community's first Holiday concert will be held virtual happening on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at 7 pm EST at BlackLight Community's Youtube Channel. The holiday concert will be their first public showcase of talent from their members. This concert cost $15 to view and we will also have raffle items available to bid on. To sign up for the raffle, just contribute $5 more to your ticket price. Raffle items vary from tarot card readings, a variety win box, 1hr personal yoga session, and much more. Winners of the raffle will be announced at the end of the show. The Run of the show is an hour and a half. Tickets can be bought at blacklightcommunity.com/events.

BlackLight Community is a place where we empower people of color in the arts through life, performance, and well-being. BlackLight was started because there was a lack of knowledge received in predominantly white universities. Noticing the struggle from professors first hand how to express to minority actors what they needed within the context of racial issues or moments in the script that required diving into oppressive content. The lack of care taken to the student's education brought a lot of issues to light, thus BlackLight was born. Having originally been a small platform for POC in the arts to gather opportunities and community and to count on each other when they graduated.

Currently, BlackLight operates as a new non-profit organization where they seek to expand its mission nationally to every regional theater and University department that needs help expanding their diversity. The founder, India Shanelle, believes "The arts allow people to shine through without discrimination or judgment. We're a beacon for those who seek to be heard in their authentic light" and hope that this concert will show that.

For more information on BlackLight Community's mission and services please go to blacklightcommunity.com or email for business inquiries at blacklightcommunity1@gmail.com.