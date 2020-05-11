Encore Presentation of Deonté L. Warren's A SIMPLE SONG at Birdland Theater to be Streamed

A SIMPLE SONG was recorded live Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Birdland Theatre. The concert was such a hit that an encore presentation was scheduled for this May in the same venue . Since the encore presentation is rescheduled due to Covid restrictions, they are going to broadcast the recording of the first concert. For just $5, this will be an opportunity for everyone who missed this stunning showcase of musicianship, heart, and soaring vocals to tune in for this not to be missed, one time stream! For tickets visit:

https://www.ticketsource.us/deontelwarren

Deonté L. Warren is known for singing soul, gospel, and contemporary music theatre with his powerful, expansive, fully immersive sound. In "A Simple Song," Deonté brings all the things we love about his sound to the worlds of jazz, opera and legit music theatre. "A Simple Song" features theatre favorites such as "Bring Him Home", "A Bit of Earth", and "I'm Not That Girl" as well as songs made famous by Celine Dion, Tank and The Bangas, Barbra Streisand and more. Come celebrate life and love in this intimate musical setting.

A Simple Song stars Deonté L. Warren and features Lydia Warr as a guest vocalist with Eric Fotre Leach (Piano/MD), Chris "Bones" Bonner (Bass), Thea Mesirow (Cello), and Zachary Eldridge (Percussion). The show features arrangements by Tyler Capa, Eric Fotre Leach, Sean Pallatroni, Reagan Casteel and Deonté L. Warren.

Deonté L. Warren was born and raised in Nashville, TN. The incredible gospel scene in the music city was an early influence, forming his love for singing. Belmont University, well known for its connection to Nashville's famed music row, is where Deonté earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Musical Theatre. While at Belmont, Deonté participated in musical theatre and dance performances. He also participated in a number of cast recordings for Music Theatre International. After college, performing took Deonté all around the world: theme parks in Orlando, FL and Germany, and exotic islands and destinations across the Mediterranean and Caribbean, with some of the world's most renowned cruising companies. He also toured in Dreamgirls and Sister Act, which took him all across the United States and Canada, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. Deonté is currently in Aladdin on Broadway as Standby for Genie, Babkak, and the Sultan. Deonté's debut album (recorded live in New York) was released January 2019 and can be found everywhere music is sold.

Photo Credit: Ellis Dawson





