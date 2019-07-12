Birdland Announces August 2019 Schedule; Max von Essen, Jason Kravits, and More

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with John Pizzarelli: A Tribute to Benny Goodman, Dee Dee Bridgewater, David Matthews Trio, The Count Basie Orchestra, Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration, Chris Byars Original Sextet, Nicki Parrott, Gunhild Carling, Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo, Birdography: Celebrating Charlie Parker, Lorin Cohen, Sam Behr, Laila Biali, Carole J. Bufford, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and more!

July 30-August 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Final week of John Pizzarelli's 2-week engagement: A Tribute to Benny Goodman

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

August 1 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Lorin Cohen

Equally adept on the bass guitar as well as the upright bass, Lorin Cohen played in the Broadway production of "Motown: The Musical", as well as the Chicago run of "Jersey Boys." He will be joined by Yotam Silberstein (guitar), Obed Calvaire (drums), Yvonnick Préne (harmonica) and Carlos Cuevas (keyboards).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 1-3 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Chris Byars Original Sextet at the Birdland Theater

The Chris Byars Original Sextet faces a unique challenge of performing new works with a four-horn, two-rhythm instrumentation. This innovative, chordless configuration creates a vacuum of accompaniment that is joyfully filled by horn writing. As the listener experiences each new tune, they are pulled along by a hip, new harmonic force of ensemble playing that gives every moment the sound of New York City Jazz. The sextet includes Chris Byars (tenor sax, composer, arranger), Zaid Nasser (alto sax), John Mosca (trombone), Stefano Doglioni (bass clarinet), Ari Roland (bass) and Phil Stewart (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Duke Ellington Center Big Band

Birdland is proud to present The Duke Ellington Center Big Band.

All tickets $30-60, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Jane Scheckter "I've (still) Got My Standards" at the Birdland Theater

Jane Scheckter recorded her first album, "I've Got My Standards" with Mike Renzi, Jay Leonhart and Grady Tate in 1988. This 30th anniversary reunion is a tribute to Grady, who passed away last year.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 5 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Steve Ross "Songs I Love"

In this concert, Steve Ross will look back at his long career and revisit songs from his first recording (1979), with his repertoire drawing from the work of songwriters past and present, such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, with whose work he has a special affinity, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, and Stephen Sondheim.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 5 (Monday) at 8:30

Sam Behr at the Birdland Theater

Sam Behr is a singer/songwriter, pianist, and actress based in NYC, inspired greatly by music of iconic pop and rock artists of the 60s and 70s such as Stevie Wonder and David Bowie and the performance styles of classic theatre songstresses such as Barbra Streisand and Liza Minelli.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 6 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Josh Richman Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning pianist and composer Josh Richman has performed as a sideman on the Birdland and Birdland Theater stages several times. On August 6th, he will perform as a leader, bringing his new quintet to Birdland Theater. Joining him will be three of the most recorded, in-demand musicians in New York (Peter Washington on bass, Donald Edwards on drums, Steve Wilson on saxophone) and Leon Jordan Jr., a young lion from Philadelphia. The Josh Richman Quintet will be performing many of Josh's award-winning compositions, as well as selections from the Great American Songbook.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 6-10 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning four decades, Grammy and Tony Award-winning Jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics. Bridgewater also pursued a career in musical theater, winning a Tony Award for her role as "Glinda" in The Wiz in 1975. Having recently completed a run as the lead role of Billie Holiday in the off-Broadway production of Lady Day, her other theatrical credits include Sophisticated Ladies, Black Ballad, Carmen, Cabaret and the Off-Broadway and West End Productions of Lady Day, for which Bridgewater received the British Laurence Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 7 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Teri Roiger Celebrates the Music of Abbey Lincoln at the Birdland Theater

Teri Roiger celebrates the music, lyrics, legacy, and birthday of Abbey Lincoln by singing songs written by Ms. Lincoln, songs Ms. Lincoln made her own, and lyrics written by her to prominent jazz musicians' compositions. Teri will be joined by pianist James Weidman, one of the most versatile pianists in the world of music.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 8 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Chiemi Nakai Latin Jazz Quartet

Chiemi Nakai is a Latin Jazz Pianist, composer and arranger. The Chiemi Nakai Latin Jazz Quartet includes Chiemi (piano), Alejandro Aviles (alt sax & flute), Carlo De Rosa (bass) and Vince Cherico (drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 8-10 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Nicki Parrott at the Birdland Theater

Born in Newcastle, Australia, Nicki started her musical training at age four with the piano, followed by the flute, soon after. Nicki switched to double bass at the age of 15. In 2007 and 2008, Nicki received back to back honors for Swing Journal's Best Jazz Vocal Album (Moon River and Fly Me to The Moon, respectively). In 2010 her album Black Coffee (Venus) received Swing Journal's Gold Disc award.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 11 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The DW Jazz Orchestra with Alex Hope Kramer

The DW Jazz Orchestra is an 18-piece big band led by saxophonist Louis Danowsky and trumpeter Sam Wolsk, two 22-year old graduates from Northwestern University's Jazz Studies program. The ensemble will feature a powerful lineup of New York jazz musicians including vocalist Alex Hope Kramer.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 11 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

New York: Big City Song Book at the Birdland Theater

"New York: Big City Songbook" stars Birdland favorites Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart. Why have so many songwriters been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. New York is a fabulous character, and we have this great cast of real New Yorkers (meaning they come from everywhere) to take us on this entertaining and exhilarating musical ride in search of what it really means to be a New Yorker.

All tickets $30-75, $10 food/drink minimum

August 12 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Jared Grimes in Concert

Jared Grimes, protegé of Wynton Marsalis, will debut an evening of high energy, non-stop, genre-fusing music and dance on the Birdland stage. The band will include Mark Meadows on piano, DeWitt Fleming on drums, Bret Puchir on guitar and Brent Birckhead on sax.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 12 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Laila Biali at the Birdland Theater

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and Sting. While she continues to earn high honours in the Jazz world, her unique genre-bending sound is what sets her apart as she "masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 13 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Karen Oberlin Secret Love: The Life and Music of Doris Day at the Birdland Theater

Over the years, Karen Oberlin has performed this multiple award-winning show far and wide, from Doris Day's longtime home base, Carmel by the Sea - as a featured presentation of Day's official birthday celebration - to New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Nebraska, Provincetown, Boca Raton and Palm Beach, among others. She's thrilled to bring it back to Birdland, now with a deeper-than-ever devotion to keeping Day's legacy alive. Ms. Oberlin delves deeply into the intriguing life and music of this fascinating and important cultural phenomenon from having a baby as a teenager, touring with a big band, her tumultuous marriages, and becoming the highest paid woman in Hollywood history, all while recording sensational songs.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 13-17 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The David Matthews Trio with Eddie Gomez and Steve Gadd

David Matthews is a keyboardist, pianist, and arranger who has worked on award-winning albums, singles, radio and TV commercials and film scores. Legendary bassist and two-time Grammy Award winner Edie Gomez has been on the cutting edge of music for over four decades. One of the most influential drummers of all time, Steve Gadd set a new standard in contemporary drumming techniques and performance.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 14 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

John Menegon Quartet Celebrates George Shearing at the Birdland Theater

This fabulous group will celebrate the legacy of the late, great pianist & composer George Shearing, who would be celebrating his 100th birthday on August 13 (2019). They will honor his legacy by playing his most popular compositions ("Lullaby of Birdland" and "Conception") as well as some of Shearing's unique arrangements on well-known standards. This all-star group will also be presenting several tunes from Shearing's collaboration with vocalist Nancy Wilson.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 15 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Jane Irving

While some singers make claim by including evergreens from the Great American Songbook in their repertoire, Jane Irving is a jazz singer. With lavish talent and striking originality, Jane is a truly gifted musician who possesses a gorgeous and engaging voice capable of stirring the emotions of everyone in the room.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 15 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Alejandro Aviles at the Birdland Theater

Alejandro Aviles performs as a versatile musician in genres ranging from straight ahead jazz, Brazilian and Afro-Cuban music, to Broadway.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 16-18 (Friday at 7:00PM and 9:45PM and Saturday-Sunday at 7:00PM)

Gunhild Carling at the Birdland Theater

Whether she's singing favorite jazz standards, playing one of many instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, flute, recorder, or jazz bagpipe), Gunhild's sublime showmanship shines through. Carling is a jazz artist of the old breed, combining extraordinary skills on trumpet and trombone with vaudeville stunts. In her playing, she shows heavy influences from Bix and Louie Armstrong as well as Billie Holiday. As if that weren't enough, Gunhild also tap dances and sings during her shows.

All tickets $25-35, $10 food/drink minimum

August 17 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years. Between 1975 and 1995 he was named The Most Valuable Bassist in the recording industry three times by the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences. Jay has now recorded 15 solo albums.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 18 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

David Berger Jazz Orchestra

Composer, arranger, and conductor, David Berger, is recognized internationally as a leading authority on the music of Duke Ellington and the Swing Era. Berger has transcribed more than 750 full scores of classic recordings, including more than 500 works by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Several of these transcriptions in addition to a number of original arrangements are featured in last season's Broadway hit, After Midnight.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 19 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Max von Essen: "Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard"

Max von Essen returns to Birdland with his old fashioned, new show celebrating the best of Broadway and the American songbook. Billy Stritch will be musical director for the evening. The one-night-only event will celebrate the release of Max's first solo CD, "Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard" (LML Music).

All tickets $35-65, $10 food/drink minimum

August 19 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Miki Yamanaka at the Birdland Theater

Miki Yamanaka is a New York-based pianist and organist from Kobe, Japan. Miki has appeared in concert with many notable musicians including Steve Nelson, Seamus Blake, Antonio Hart, and Peter Bernstein. She is the current pianist in the Philip Harper Quintet and the Roxy Coss Quintet.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 20 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV (Kimmy Schmidt, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Practice), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. In a performance, Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high-wire act you've got to see to believe.

All tickets $15-25, $10 food/drink minimum

August 20-24 (Tuesday at 8:30PM and Wednesday-Saturday at 8:30PM and 11:00PM)

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra: Directed by Scotty Barnhart

This great 18-member orchestra is continuing the excellent history started by Basie of stomping and shouting the blues, as well as refining those musical particulars that allow for the deepest and most moving of swing. William J. "Count" Basie (1904-1984) started his orchestra in Kansas City in 1935 and proceeded to develop one of the greatest jazz groups in history. Under Basie's leadership -- with a strong commitment to making sure every tune was danceable -- the orchestra featured many of the greatest instrumentalists and vocalists. Today, under the leadership of director, Scotty Barnhart, The Count Basie Orchestra is traveling the world, swinging and shouting the blues with precision, in Count Basie's unmistakable style of Kansas City swing.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Jazz Vocal Mania Series at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday June 19th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Nicole Henry along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Yoshi Waki, and drummer Vince Cherico.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

The Ladybugs at the Birdland Theater

The Ladybugs' music features the dreamy, dulcet tones of voices and trombones. Lead by Martina DaSilva, their unique instrumentation of two lead singers (both doubling in percussion & ukulele), two trombone players, guitar, and bass allows for a lush sound that uplifts and attracts all audiences. The Ladybugs' repertoire includes favorites from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, infused with country, blues, latin, and classical music. With an uplifting sound that attracts all audiences, The Ladybugs effortlessly keep listeners smiling and moving.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 22 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Denise Reis

Denise Reis is the acclaimed Brazilian singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses her talent to promote Brazilian music throughout the world. With an impeccably tuned and colorful voice, Denise covers a broad range of styles, from Popular Brazilian Music (MPB) to World Music and Jazz. With no labels or limiting definitions, it is fair to say that Denise Reis communicates her music in a way that transcends any cultural barrier. Her art is in itself a universal language, in which emotion, technique, perfectionism and sophistication meet each other in harmony.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 22-24 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo at the Birdland Theater

Ken Peplowski has recorded music as diverse as Italian and French folk songs, avant-garde jazz, pop, and classical music. Diego Figueiredo performs concerts uniting technique and emotion in a fusion of Brazilian music and jazz. With a variety of work already released, he enchants and charms the public wherever he goes with his unique touch.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 25 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Carole J. Bufford

Carole has become one of the most sought after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. She recently enjoyed a highly praised 10-month solo run, a monthly residency and is currently touring around the US. Her shows, speak easy, Come Together and You Don't Own Me, earned her rave reviews.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 25 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Marcio Garcia Presents: Forest at the Birdland Theater

Marcio Garcia, Dominican pianist, composer and educator, is presenting his debut album entitled Forest. He will be joined by Myles Sloniker (bass), Jimmy Macbride (drums) and Rich Bomzer (tenor saxophone).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 26 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Klea Blackhurst "One of the Girls"

Singer/actress Klea Blackhurst turns her long association with one of Broadway's most esteemed composers, Jerry Herman, into a brand new solo show, "One Of The Girls." The show will focus attention on the powerful, loving and memorable women in Jerry's life...both real, like his dear mother Ruth and characters like Mame, Dolly Levi and Zaza.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 27 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Deonté L. Warrren at the Birdland Theater

Aladdin star Deonté L. Warren is known for singing soul, gospel, and contemporary music theatre with his powerful, expansive, fully immersive sound. In "A Simple Song," Deonté brings all the things we love about his sound to the worlds of jazz and legit music theatre, backed by music director Eric Fotre Leach on piano and featuring double bass, cello and percussion. "A Simple Song" will feature songs by Esperanza Spalding, Georgia Stitt, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim as well as songs made famous by Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and many more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 27-31 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration with Jeremy Pelt, Greg Osby, and more

Born August 29th, 1920, Charlie "Bird" Parker was one of the most influential and iconic artists in jazz history. As the central figure in the development of bebop in the 1940s Bird was a legendary figure in his own lifetime and was idolized by those who worked with him. For his celebration Birdland presents a group of jazz all-stars who can move seamlessly between classic and contemporary Bird-inspired material, including Jeremy Pelt (trumpet), Greg Osby (alto sax), Camille Thurman (voice), Helen Sung (piano), Lonnie Plaxico (bass), Billy Drummond (drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 28 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Greg Abate at the Birdland Theater

Greg Abate is a jazz saxophonist, flutist, composer who continues as an International Jazz/Recording Artist with 225 days a year touring the globe. He will be joined by Mike Longo (piano), Harvie S (bass) and Steve Johns (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 29 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Marialy Pacheco

Cuban pianist Marialy Pacheco can be considered as one of the most prominent rising stars of the Jazz piano, and is the only female pianist among current Cuban star pianists such as Chucho Valdes, Roberto Fonseca, Omar Sosa or Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 29-31 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Charlie Parker with David DeJesus and Chris Smith

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance. Each month Birdography celebrates a unique jazz icon and the all-star group of musicians immerses the audience in the artist's groundbreaking music. The August Birdography celebrates Charlie Parker with David DeJesus (alto saxophone), Chris Smith (drums), Donald Vega (piano) and Doug Weiss (bass).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Fridays) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 3, 10, 24, 31 (Saturdays) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4, 11, 18, 25 (Sundays) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4, 11, 18, 25 (Sundays) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 5, 12, 19, 26 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 6, 20, 27 (Tuesdays) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

August 7, 14, 21, 28 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

