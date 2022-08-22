Billy Stritch to Honor Cy Coleman at 54 Below Concert in September

54 BELOW will welcome back Grammy Award® winner Billy Stritch! This mesmerizing entertainer returns on September 23 & 24 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/BillyStritch.

Billy Stritch is delighted to bring a brand new show to 54 Below, spotlighting the music of legendary tunesmith Cy Coleman. He'll be joined this time by a swinging jazz trio (Tom Hubbard on bass and Ray Marchica on drums), all the better to perfectly celebrate one of Broadway and pop music's jazziest composers. The show will include Cy's biggest pop hits ("The Best Is Yet To Come," "Witchcraft"), songs from his Broadway shows (Sweet Charity, City Of Angels), and many undiscovered and unknown gems.

Cy Coleman was the composer of a dozen Broadway scores and a multitude of "stand-alone" pop songs in addition to being a world-class jazz pianist. It was Billy's honor to meet Cy in 1991 and the two formed a friendship built on their mutual love of jazz and showbiz. Billy almost always includes one or two of Cy's compositions in his shows and is excited to be creating an evening of this great material for the very discerning 54 Below audience!

Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 23 & 24 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55, with premium seats for $95. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/BillyStritch. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.