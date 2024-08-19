Bianca Leigh to Return to the Laurie Beechman with TRANSVESTIGATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, Mary! star Bianca Leigh will return to the Laurie Beechman with her newest solo cabaret comedy TRANSVESTIGATION. It will be presented on Sunday, August 25 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $15 for general admission or $24 for VIP (which includes reserved seating and a meet and greet/photo op). Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum.

To purchase visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

In TRANSVESTIGATION, a delicious melange of comedy, songs, and character sketches written and performed by Leigh. This bold new work is a comedic 'transvestigation' of life's challenges, including gender, work, stupidity, and death (not necessarily in that order). Standup, theatre, and cabaret come together in an exploration of life's absurdities, and ways to laugh in the face of all of them.

"When it was announced that the Beechman was closing," notes Leigh, "I knew that I had to seize the opportunity to perform on this iconic stage one last time."

Note: TRANSVESTIGATION replaces Leigh's previously announced staged reading of BUSTED: THE MUSICAL due to a scheduling conflict with that show's musical director.

Bianca Leigh is an actress, singer, writer and educator. Miss Leigh is currently playing Louise in the critically acclaimed play OH, MARY! at the Lyceum Theatre. Other acting roles include Waxy Bush in MTC's THE NAP (Understudy/performed), Franny Halcyon in TALES OF THE CITY THE MUSICAL:THE CONCERT at the Music Box, Time/Wind in Taylor Mac's theatre epic THE LILY'S REVENGE at Here Arts Center, Tatiana in Paul Lucas' award-winning verbatim piece TRANS SCRIPTS at ART, and Beatrice in Christina Anderson's MAN IN LOVE at Kansas City Rep. Bianca also appeared as Mary Ellen in the groundbreaking film TRANSAMERICA and as Dr. Rachel Sandow on LAW & ORDER: SVU. Bianca wrote and performed her solo musical BUSTED, about the challenges and dangers facing a young Trans woman in pre-Disney New York, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Her play, MBJrT, was part of the Monday Night Playwright Series at Kansas City Rep in 2018. She is featured in Laverne Cox's documentary DISCLOSURE, an exploration of Trans representation in motion pictures and on television and can be heard on the Audible recording of Shakina Nayfack's CHONBURI INTERNATIONAL HOTEL AND BUTTERFLY CLUB.

