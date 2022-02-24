Betty Buckley, Sandra Bernhard & More Announced for Joe's Pub Spring Programming

Joe's Pub is celebrating incredible female performers for Women's History Month with Sandra Bernhard, Bridget Everett, Julie Klausner, Priya Darshini, Kathryn Allison, Eleri Ward, Betty Buckley, Brooklyn Raga Massive Rāginī Festival (formerly known as the Women's Raga Massive Festival), Ayodele Casel, Desaparecidas featuring Daphne Rubin Vega, and more below and here.

A spectrum of cabaret this season features Joey Arias, Kabareh Cheikhats, Salty Brine, punk duo Billy Hough and Susan Goldberg, Rizo, Tori Scott, and Julie Klausner.

Additional shows include Justin Elizabeth Sayre's new monthly show Assorted Fruit, ¡Oso Fabuloso and the Bear Backs, Rubin Kodheli Trio with Trevor Dunn and Brian Chase/Abbie from Mars (curated as part of Laurie Anderson's Vanguard Residency), Yamandu Costa with special guest Richard Scofano, and Joseph Keckler.

Wednesday, March 2 and March 16 at 9:30 PM

Eleri Ward - the New York City-based actor, singer, and musician - makes her Joe's Pub debut with A Perfect Little Death: Acoustic Sondheim to celebrate the release of her album from Ghostlight Records, which takes Stephen Sondheim songs and reinvents them with ethereal, acoustic guitar arrangements. After gaining a viral TikTok following, Eleri's project was released to great acclaim and impressive streaming numbers, and will be followed by national tour dates with Josh Groban over the next year. At Joe's Pub, she will offer a preview of her upcoming projects and will be joined by special surprise guest stars.

Thursday, March 3 at 9:30 PM

A protege of the great Chucho Valdes, pianist Dayramir González is thrilled to bring you a night of music celebrating his acclaimed album, The Grand Concourse. Carnegie Hall has called Cuban piano phenom Dayramir González "A distinctive voice in the pantheon of Cuban jazz," and he was also hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "A stunningly gifted composer and arranger, an entertainer who captures the attention and live spirit of the audience in every performance."

Friday, March 4 at 7:00 PM

COSMO is the instrumental project of Jesse Harris, featuring song-like compositions that vacillate between written melodies and modern improvised polyphony, propelled by Jeremy Gustin's explosive drumming and Will Graefe's soaring guitar, with Stuart Bogie on Saxophone, Darius Christian on trombone, and Tony Scherr on bass.

Friday, March 4 at 9:30 PM

Johnny Showcase is an electrifying experience. This 10-piece Philadelphia-based group is an innovative, joyful tour-de-force that blissfully toes the line between performance art and a psychedelic soul revival. Carrying the torch of funk-rock pioneers like Funkadelic and Frank Zappa, their ecstatic live shows have gained a massive following and propelled Johnny to something that of a funky Philly folk hero legend.

Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 PM

Grammy nominated singer and composer Priya Darshini presents a brand new project featuring the brilliant Canadian singer, songwriter and keyboard player Michelle Willis, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Elizabeth Ziman from Elizabeth and the Catapult, and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Louis Cato. These four singers, composers, and friends will reimagine their original compositions, bringing their unique and distinct styles together, highlighting the beauty in diversity, collaboration, and the value of shared experience. As we continue to live in these dark and challenging times, this project hopes to bring us into the light.

Sunday, March 6 at 7:00 PM

Ayodele Casel is delighted to invite friends, fans, and folks of all flavors to share an evening of "Chasing Magic" with her and her guest artists. Ayodele promises great tap dancing, great music, and some surprises, too. Come on out, warm up, and enjoy the magic of one of the most talented performers on the planet.

Sunday, March 6 at 9:30 PM

The show will feature new songs from Joey Arias' upcoming EP called NO ONE KNOWS. The classic band returns, with additional vocalists and a horn section.

Monday, March 7 at 9:30 PM

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin" and the Wall Street Journal says they're "smart, sophisticated...ingenious."

Thursday, March 10 at 9:30 PM

Sanda Weigl celebrates the 10th anniversary release of the seminal album, Gypsy in a Tree, a stunning vocal delivery of Romanian folk and Gypsy songs layered with the soul, jazz and brilliant avant-garde precision by longtime collaborators Shoko Nagai, Satoshi Takeishi and Stomu Takeishi.

Friday, March 11 at 7:00 PM

The award winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec's progressive francophone folk movement. The group's vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.

Friday, March 11 at 9:30 PM

Fresh from a whirlwind summer in the NYC City Arts Corps and what Gothamist calls an "unforgettable" death-defying balcony show in Harlem, Brooklyn-born soul fusion band Olivia K and the Parkers return downtown to give both a good time and a divinely inspired message. forEVER unites music, poetry, and dance to face all we lost in 2020 and remind us of the precious value of being fully alive

Curated as part of Laurie Anderson's Vanguard Residency

Sunday, March 13 at 7 PM

Abbie from Mars is an experimental pop musician and tap dancer with a penchant for improvisation, noise, and performance art. Her live act includes improvised tap dance with electronic processing, as well as partially choreographed performances of her original songs.

Composer Rubin Kodheli is a celebrated, versatile, genre-transcending creative rebel. The inspirational tapestry of his work is intentionally woven from blended threads of rock, jazz and classical influences, a stylistic trademark that has afforded Kodheli a career rich in its diversity of output. From his compositions appearing in feature films such as Precious (2009), to his original symphonic rock compositions, to his collaborations as a performer with genre defining artists - including Laurie Anderson, Philip Glass, Henry Threadgill, Christian McBride, Meredith Monk, Joan Jett, Tom Harrell, and Snoop Dogg.

Sunday, March 13 at 9:30 PM

A New Monthly Queer Variety show from the people that brought you The Meeting, join your host Justin Elizabeth Sayre for Assorted Fruit! An all queer, all fun night of the best in queer talent from all over New York and the world. A new look at Queer art with lots of new faces and some of your favorites! Join Justin and Dusty Childers, our fabulous director on a new and fun journey into the weird and wonderful world of Assorted Fruit!

Monday, March 14 at 7:00 PM

Better late than never! What's a couple of years between horn sections? What a difference a pandemic makes. Say what you will, Julian Fleisher has been waiting two years to tell his story. And in that time, the story's only gotten weirder. Just like yours has. Backed by his legendary Rather Big Band and flanked by a glittering roster of very special guests, Fleisher will spend the year in residence telling the story of the many strange seasons of Love and other things on the stage of his creative home, Joe's Pub. Each performance will dive deeply into the elusive subjects of love, sex, nature, and time with Julian's signature blend of humor, charm, soaring vocals and roof-raising arrangements. It's been a long cold lonely Winter, Little Darling. Here comes the Sun.

Monday, March 14 at 9:30 PM

Candice Hoyes is a vocalist, composer, archivist, and curator of a "chill-inducing range" (Vogue). The prolific singer and songwriter has been dubbed "an artist with the most eclectic and delicious voice ever" by JazzFM (UK) as she brings "Black history into the present" (NPR). The Zora's Moon Tour is an extension of the most recent release, Blue Lagoon Woman, an ambitious self-produced EP and visual album.

Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 PM

Dubbed the city's 'Best Lounge Act' by New York Magazine, Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra return to their NYC home venue to share songs new and old. The band have been playing their brand of jazz/folk/alternative nosh with a chewy singer-songwriter center for almost two decades. With melancholy wit and a cockeyed worldview, Lipton and bandmates Eben Levy (guitar), Ian Riggs (bass), and Vito Dieterle (sax) deliver original songs steeped in sincerity and satire.

Brooklyn Raga Massive: The Rāginī Festival

Wednesday, March 16 at 9:30 PM

The Rāginī Festival, formerly known as the Women's Raga Massive Festival, is a month-long virtual and in-person festival that explores the creative work of artists working to challenge and abolish systemic patriarchism in the intersecting fields of art and music. This year's edition is a meditation on the concept of Reclamation and features a dynamic roster of artists whose ancestry lies both in continental South Asia and in further reaches of the diaspora along with their global collaborators. Featuring singer Falu Shah, tabla player Roshni Samlal, poet Raena Shirali, violinist/electronic artist Natie, drag performer Sundari, and visual artist Renluka Maharaj, this evening celebrates the power of telling your story on your own terms.

Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 PM

"The Ballad of Mauthausen" is seen worldwide as one of the most gorgeous musical pieces ever to be written about the Second World War. It is a collaboration between the Greek poet Iakovos Kambanellis, who was a survivor of Kamp Mauthausen, and Mikis Theodorakis, the famous Greek composer banned for his activism against social injustice.

Friday-Monday, March 18-21 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Betty Buckley returns to Joe's Pub with a new collection of favorite songs accompanied by Christian Jacob, Oz Noy, Tony Marino and Dan Rieser.

Tuesday March 22 at 7:00 PM and Wednesday March 23 at 9:30 PM

A synthetic flying machine rumbles overhead. Sparks fly. Time shifts. And the ghosts of World War II appear before us. It's Neutral Milk Hotel's indie rock triumph IN THE AEROPLANE OVER THE SEA. Up next from the Living Record Collection.

Thursday, March 24 at 9:30 PM

¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! tells the story of a queer Latino bear named Oso Fabuloso (C. Julian Jiménez), who has recently been dumped by a two-timing Daddy bear. In order to overcome his depression, Oso seeks the help of his therapist Dr. Calvo (P.K. Variance), who convinces him to use his gift of song to sing the blues away. Oso agrees to go on tour with his therapist/guitarist and his two best friends/backup singers, Gummy (Vasilios Leon) and Grizz (Joseph Distl), hoping it will cure him of his romantic woes!

Friday, March 25 at 7 PM

Claudia Acuña takes stock of her past via songs new and old. It's the work of a woman reborn from the ashes, stronger, wiser, and more expressive than ever.

Friday, March 25 at 9:30 PM

Ashni is a Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter, and pianist. Her relationship with the stage began with classical North Indian dance, Kathak, and western classical piano. A first-generation Indian American, she grew up absorbing Hindustani classical music and Garba, Gujarati folk music and dance. From these roots, she incorporates her love for pop, jazz, and R&B. Her work meditates on the relationships we build with the self, others, and community.

Saturday, March 26 at 9:30 PM

Kelli Sae presents DISCO, DICKS AND DYKES! New York born and bred, Award Winning Performer, Singer, Songwriter, Comedian and now Playwright Kelli Sae stars in this cutting edge One Woman Show. Disco, Dicks And Dykes tells the story of Kelli Sae's journey and the coming of age of a young woman growing up in New York City. In her hysterically hilarious fashion, she details the bumpy ride of discovering her sexuality and navigating her way through the music industry, to becoming a highly sought-after vocalist. It isn't pretty but it's funny as hell. The scene is set from the 1970's to the present. With an incredible live band Kelli's performance and euphonious voice leave you feeling uplifted and transported.

Sunday, March 27, 28 and Saturday, April 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 & 10 at 9:30PM

Bridget's legendary take-no-prisoners live show is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. Bridget's legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. She has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget is to experience her live. Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence. Prepare yourself for motor-boating, money notes and Chardonnay soaked memories. Shit is about to get ridiculous. This show is not for the faint of heart. Bring a chaperone. No two shows are the same, ever.

Monday, March 28 at 7PM



Told through the lens of Mexican folklore, Desaparecidas explores the systematic oppression of women in the fight to end gender-based violence and the killing of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez, México. An eclectic group of local female organizers gather for a secret rally, but when a young newcomer stumbles upon their midnight vigil on the eve before her quinceañera, she is forced to envision an identity beyond her assumed fate. Magical and interwoven, Desaparecidas celebrates the individual lives of women in México, illuminating the challenge between embracing honored cultural customs while fighting for autonomy in a dangerous world of machismo. Featuring Florencia Cuenca, Aline Mayagoitia, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and more.

Tuesday, March 29 at 7 PM

Jill will perform many of her socially conscious songs, while somehow bringing levity to her show in these strange and dark times.

Tuesday, March 29 at 9:30 PM

Lyrics and Music is a show of original songs that explores the secrets of one man's soul through song and one man's life through music. A native of the historical neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, Darnell White is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and The Juilliard School. A noted staple in New York City's music scene, Darnell has developed a pristine reputation as a performer, composer, and musical director. As an MD he has collaborated with a number of noted artists including Melba Moore, Brian McKnight, Blaine Krauss, Amma Ossei, Willis White, Angela Birchett, David LaMarr, Carlton Jumel Smith, and many more!

Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 PM

Michelle Willis presents her new album, Just One Voice, live, exclusively at Joe's Pub, one week before the worldwide release. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist album "a pop and soul wonderment" (Glide Magazine), was produced in NYC with Fab Dupont, featuring guest performances by legendary musicians Michael McDonald, David Crosby, Grégoire Maret, Becca Stevens, Taylor Ashton, and more.

Friday, April 1 at 7:00 PM

Alash are masters of traditional Tuvan instruments as well as the ancient art of throat singing, a remarkable technique for singing multiple pitches at the same time. Believing that traditional music must constantly evolve, the musicians subtly infuse their songs with western elements, creating their own unique style that is fresh and new, yet true to their Tuvan musical heritage.

Friday, April 1 at 9:30 PM and Saturday, April 2 at 7:00 PM

There are two things we know about human beings to be true. First, that it is in our nature to crave variety, as in medleys both musical and vegetable. And second, that we are a curious species conditioned to ask questions. Such as: Did you know Elvis Presley was a huge Monty Python fan?

Sunday, April 3 at 7:00 PM

Kenny Endo Contemporary Taiko - 45th Anniversary Tour: Breaking Through Tradition to Innovation. Celebrating his 45th Anniversary in Taiko, Kenny Endo stands at the vanguard of the taiko genre. For 45 years, he has led the way in the U.S. for this Japanese style of drumming, and was the first non-national to be honored with a "natori," a stage name, in Japan. As a jazz percussionist and award-winning innovator in Japanese taiko, Kenny Endo embodies the history of taiko in the U.S. and his adventurous spirit continues to stretch the genre, incorporating such influences as funk, jazz, Afro-Cuban & Hawaiian, with roots firmly grounded in tradition. His performances are nuanced, brilliant, exciting! Raves, a recent presenter, said, "the concert was absolutely amazing....a modern approach to percussion that I believe is unique in the world today."

Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 PM

Goddess Of Imperfection, which will be performed in its entirety, features original songs and collaborations with Obie Award-winning playwright/performance artist David Cale and Mexican composer Tareke Ortiz. The work combines Lipnik's uncanny ability to channel the magic and mystery of the natural world with her stunning vocals to pierce through the chaos and anxiety of today and invoke a more hopeful future.

Wednesday, April 6 at 9:30 PM

The cabaret is the place where people meet, where all is leveled in the red dimmed light, where no one can feel lonely or sad. It is a time for dance and the celebration of life. Kabareh Cheikhats is a unique experience which started in 2016, initiated by stage director Ghassan El Hakim. The show had considerable success with the audiences, which led the group to play again in a different form at the Vertigo, a cabaret in Casablanca.

Monday & Tuesday, April 11 & 12 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Yamandu Costa is widely considered one of the great guitar players in the world today. This virtuoso 7-string guitar player has left audiences breathless around the world with his impressive skill and overwhelming passion. Born in Rio Grande do Sul to a musical family, he played his first major concert at age 17 in São Paulo and quickly gained international fame for his incredible talent. For this new tour Yamandu Costa will perform a breathtaking set of Latin American pieces as well as brand new compositions. Joining Yamandu on stage will be Richard Scofano on bandoneón. A superlative master of his instrument, Scofano was born in Paso de los Libres, Argentina, and is the descendant of three generations of musicians. Beyond his renowned stunning virtuosity, musicality, and sensibility, Scofano is also an accomplished composer, arranger, and musical director. He has composed original works for bandoneón and orchestra that have been performed in Chicago and Buenos Aires.

Wednesday, April 13 at 7 PM

Chris Pierce's 2021 album, American Silence, has garnered massive critical acclaim from NPR, SiriusXM, The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression, Rolling Stone Country, Americana UK, and more. Pierce has done worldwide headlining tours and has performed on stage with Seal, Cold War Kids, Al Green, Rodrigo y Gabriella, Keb'Mo', and many more.

Wednesday, April 13 at 9:30 PM

Award winning artist, producer, composer & DJ Bright Light Bright Light makes a welcome return to Joe's Pub for an evening, stripping songs from his 4 critically acclaimed pop albums down to just piano and voice for a very gay and very dramatic evening. His catalog includes a long line of stellar collaborators including Sir Elton John, Scissor Sisters, Justin Vivian Bond, and Alan Cumming, but behind the glitz is the backbone of his singular songwriting which takes the spotlight in this show. Stories behind the songs and a few surprise covers throw a little camp and humor into the mix for a very special night.

Thursday, April 14 at 9:30 PM

Storyteller and pianist David Haney, music legend Bernard Purdie, and special guests gather for this epic night at Joe's Pub! Classic life stories retold beautifully. New York Jazz Stories features some highly entertaining stories retold by David Haney. These are real stories told directly to Haney, transcribed and brought to life.

Friday, April 15 at 7:00 PM

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. You won't want to miss these hilarious and heartwarming stories from iconic performers of all ages.

Friday, April 15 at 9:30 PM

Grand Ole Pubry is Downtown NYC, USA's own country music-themed variety show and hootenanny hosted by Jim Andralis (Jim Andralis & the Syntonics, The Isotoners), Jenn Harris (New York is Dead, Silence! The Musical) and Neal Medlyn (Champagne Jerry, Neal Medlyn's Pop Star Series).

Saturday, April 16 at 9:30 PM

Punk cabaret duo, Billy Hough and Susan Goldberg, bring an epic "Weimar '' revue to Joe's Pub. Pulling from Kurt Weill, Bob Fosse, Lou Reed and Orwell, Scream Along's first show back at Joe's Pub since 2020 will be their biggest multimedia epic yet! With GarageDogs, Lili Taylor, Michael Cunningham and more!

Monday, April 18 at 7:00 PM

Theo Bleckmann, Grammy®-nominated singer and new music composer, brings his eclectic tastes and prodigious gifts to This Land, a spirited and timely collaboration with The Westerlies. This youthful New York-based brass quartet is celebrated for its explorations of jazz, roots, and chamber music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous" (NPR Music). Bleckmann and The Westerlies combine their interpretive talent and wisdom, pairing songs of resistance with songs of refuge, seeking to balance music's integral role in protest movements with the power of songs to provide internal solace amid external turmoil.

Monday, April 18 at 9:30 PM

Kathryn Allison is a dynamic and sultry singer who hopes to bring warmth and healing with her music. Pre-pandemic she was honored to perform her debut album, Something Real, live at Joe's Pub for the first time. She is back again and this time debuting original music with her collaborator and music director, Grammy winner Dominic Fallacro. Join them for an evening of revisiting 70s R&B & Funk classics and new music that will have you grooving all the way home.

Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 PM

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York and the proud daughter of Dominican immigrants, Keren Abreu is a singer-songwriter whose music is as multidimensional as she is. Keren's musical journey has taken her from the pulpit of her childhood church to the classrooms and stages of her alma mater, and more recently to sold-out venues across New York City. Her music is a multilingual blend of folk lyricism, pop melodies, and powerhouse vocals. Éxito, released in July 2020, is her first EP, a 5-song exploration and celebration of queerness, afro-latinidad, spirituality, and the people and places she calls home.

Wednesday, April 20 at 9:30 PM

French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed "Mister DADGAD," has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Pierre Bensusan drops his album Azwan, about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis. It resonates joyously, providing some respite from the tension of these times. Azwan feels very dense, with melodic themes and ideas that develop in his own inimitable orchestral style. It is an album you will have to listen to over and over-a very beautiful and successful triumph, an amazing work of art, emotional, delicate, playful and moving. In short, music that touches people in a profound way.

Thursday-Saturday, April 21-23 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge is back at Joe's Pub on April 4-6 with all of the incredible songs, great performances, irreverent antics and special guests that you can only find at The Losers Lounge. For one weekend only, only at Joe's Pub.

Monday, April 25 at 7:00 PM

More than three decades into his career, singer/songwriter David Wilcox's music tells stories full of heart humor and hope, with substance and style. "We Make the Way By Walking" from his latest record The View From the Edge was the Grand Prize winner in the 2018 USA Songwriting Contest.

Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 PM

Sunny Jain's Love Force centers on the Punjabi dhol drum, blurring the lines of performer and audience by creating a collective effervescence. Drawing from tradition, rituals and in the moment musical improvisation, the show reflects the ethos of Leo Tolstoy, Mohandas Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II. Parallels are also drawn between the Indian caste system and social hierarchies of America, bringing into conversation faith and our system of values.

Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 PM

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling," and brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

Friday-Sunday, April 29-May 1 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Like a world war that finally ends in victory, we have come out the other side. A collective trial of patience, self-discipline & endless sheet pan dinners. Social distancing, eye frying Zoom meetings, shocks of gray hair, hours of TV, sleepless nights, long afternoon naps, avoiding heavy-breathing joggers, hand scrubbings, double masked glares at those too cavalier to bother wearing them, moving in with parents, abandoning the city, family freak-outs. Yes, slowly we are making our way out of the bunker, but do we really want it to be like it was? Sandy thinks not. She says "Bern It Down."

Monday, May 2 at 9:30 PM

Darlinda Just Darlinda brings you Year in Rainbow Live, the BEST of Year in Rainbow, incorporating previous works from One Woman Rainbow (Joe's Pub 2019). Join us for a colorful jaunt, a year concentrated into one night for YEAR in RAINBOW LIVE!

Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 PM

In 1960 at age 19, Barbra Streisand was already making her mark in NYC, performing an array of jazz classics in between humorous musings and eccentric jokes. Intrigued by this recording, Matteo was inspired to recreate this set of music and bring it to Pangea with his own updated flavor and stylings. This show hopes to capture Barbra's unique essence before she became a household name.

Friday, May 6 at 7 PM

Experimental singer and songwriter Gelsey Bell presents her first show at Joe's Pub. Described by The New York Times as "one of New York's most adventurous musicians," Gelsey will bring an array of musical sensibilities to an eclectic night of music and song. From twilight noise textures to soothing lullabies, the night will feature some of her latest work, including the voice and saxophone duet Skylighght, and songs for voice and daxophone from shuffleyamamba: Yamamba as a Bear (which premiered in Japan in 2021) and her opera-in-development, mɔːnɪŋ.

Tuesday, May 17 at 7 PM

Stephanie Chou's music combines classical and Chinese influences with Western jazz and pop to create an entirely original, unique musical world. "LianXi" means "connection" in Mandarin, and tonight will be a celebration of Lunar New Year/Year of the Tiger and our collective human re-connection as our experience evolves through the pandemic.

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, May 18, 19, & 20 at 9:30 PM

After over a year of enduring awkward new social customs and isolation, it's time to be Baptized in Glitter. How can we communally mend (in chic metropolitan style) after gathering became illegal? Enter the high-priestess of cabaret, she will polish her personal disco ball to cleanse you anew. Rizo performs live with a full band--her return to New York City stage in over two years-singing many of her own songs, and favorites of others that helped her through the "Great Pause." An international cult favorite, Rizo's stage shows bring her powerhouse vocals together with seductive storytelling, and wild audience experiments.

Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 PM

With his new sonic experiment and journey into electric, eclectic tropicalized, funky pop music, Jose Conde reemerges from the New York Afro Cuban music cocoon with Moog synthesizer, looper, Yamaha vintage organ, wah-wah electric guitar, acoustic and electric beats, and a slew of new signature songs. Souls Alive in the 305 (PiPiKi Records) is Conde's ambitious second solo album recorded between Brooklyn and Miami in a five-year span produced by him with co-production help from Miami legend DJ Spam (Andrew Yeomanson).

Wednesday, May 25 at 7:00 PM

If These Walls Could Talk Album Release Tour

Luke Winslow-King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll. His alchemical songs blend contemporary ideas with styles from bygone eras, producing a sound that is rustic and urbane, elegant and entirely his own.

Wednesdays, May 25 & June 1 at 9:30 PM each night

We Believe is the latest project of the internationally beloved global music ensemble, Yemen Blues. Conceived by Ravid Kahalani, co-creator and frontman, the We Believe ensemble also includes bassist/ producer Shanir Blumenkranz (John Zorn, Yo Yo Ma), acclaimed drummer Nikki Glaspie (Beyonce, Jay-Z, George Michael), and renowned Jazz bassist/composer & co founder of Yemen Blues Omer Avital.

Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 PM

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. Join ARKAI for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving musical journey as they celebrate the release of their debut album, Aurora, produced by seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, ARKAI's past appearances have included The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID," was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries.