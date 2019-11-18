Betty Buckley Returns To Café Carlyle in March 2020

Legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer Betty Buckley returns to Café Carlyle, March 10 - 21. Her career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She's received a sea of accolades including a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. She's a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee, and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement. Betty Buckley just completed a national tour of the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! produced by Scott Rudin.

Of returning to the room, Ms. Buckley says: "I love the Café Carlyle -- such an elegant NYC tradition! The resonance and history of the music and artists who have played such beautiful music in a perfect, intimate environment inspires me every time I visit the Carlyle. It is a pleasure to be coming back for a two-week run this coming March. My collaborator and pianist/arranger Christian Jacob and I, along with my quartet of musicians, will be creating a collection of songs and music selected just for the occasion. Can't wait!"

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $100 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $150. Weekend pricing begins at $140 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $190. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Betty Buckley received the Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. She received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love. She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway.

Buckley added to her acclaimed work the role of Mama Rose in the great American musical, Gypsy for the renowned Papermill Playhouse. Her other Broadway credits include Lloyd Webber's Song and Dance and the role of Margaret White in the cult musical Carrie, for which she was nominated as Best Actress in a Musical by the Outer Critic's Circle. She made her Broadway debut creating the role of Martha Jefferson in the musical 1776, was Catherine in Bob Fosse's Pippin and created the role of Edwin Drood for the New York Shakespeare Festival in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In London she starred as Countess Aurelia in Jerry Herman's UK premiere of Dear World in 2013. She also starred as Fran Kubelik in the original London Company of Promises, Promises, for which she received a nomination for the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Off-Broadway she starred in the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends at The Signature Theatre in 2013 for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination. Other Off-Broadway credits include White's Lies at New World Stages, William Finn's critically acclaimed Elegies at Lincoln Center, The Vineyard Theatre's production of Nicky Silver's The Eros Trilogy, Second Stage's production of Juno's Swans and Getty My Act Together and Taking It On the Road at Circle in the Square produced by Joe Papp and the NY Public Theatre as well as the Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles.

In 2015, Buckley received rave reviews as Big Edie in Grey Gardens for the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY. She reprised this role at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in Summer 2016 for which she received an Ovation Award Nomination. Additional regional theater credits include reprising her role as Gertrude Hayhurst Sylvester Ratliff in The Old Friends for The Alley Theatre in Houston and in 2011, Buckley co-starred in Arsenic and the Old Lace at the Dallas Theatre Center. She reprised the role of Jenny Diver in Threepenny Opera at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2003, a role for which she also received rave reviews in 1992.

At Hartford Stage, she played the role of Marguerite Gautier in Tennessee Williams' Camino Real, starred in A.R. Gurney's Buffalo Gal at Buffalo's Studio Arena Theatre and in the McCarter Theatre's production of The Perfectionist by Joyce Carol Oates. Ms. Buckley most recently co-starred with James McAvoy in the M. Night Shyamalan hit film Split, one of the top International box office hits of 2017. She received a Saturn Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress for her work in the film.

Her other films include her debut in Brian De Palma's screen version of Stephen King's Carrie, Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies, Roman Polanski's Frantic, Woody Allen's Another Woman, Lawrence Kasden's Wyatt Earp and M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening.

On television, Ms. Buckley co-starred in the third season of AMC's hit series Preacher in 2018. She has guest starred in a recurring role in the CW hit Supergirl, the NBC series Chicago Med and in the HBO series, The Leftovers and Getting On. She appeared in The Pacific, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks in 2010 also for HBO. She was on the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors as part of the tribute to honoree Andrew Lloyd Webber. This was her second appearance on the Honors - her first was in 1983. For three seasons she played the role of Suzanne Fitzgerald in the HBO series Oz and starred for four seasons as Abby Bradford in the hit series Eight is Enough. She has guest starred on Pretty Little Liars, Without a Trace and Law & Order: SVU.

Other work on television includes starring roles in the mini-series Roses for the Rich, Evergreen and the television movie Vinegar Hill. She received two Emmy Award nominations for the After-School Specials: Bobby and Sarah and Taking a Stand, which was named outstanding Children's Special of the Year and features a musical score co-written by Ms. Buckley, which was also nominated for an Emmy. For PBS, she was the host for a special called The Women of Tin Pan, and also starred in the Holiday Special for American Movie Classics' Emmy Award-winning series Remember Wenn. Bravo TV has aired a documentary about her life and work called Betty Buckley in Concert and in Person.

She has recorded 18 CDs, including her recent live recording Hope released by Palmetto Records in June 2018. In April 2017, Palmetto also released Story Songs. In 2014, Ghostlight was released which was produced by T-Bone Burnett and Ah! Men! The Boys of Broadway was released in August 2012 both on Palmetto Records and the CD, Bootleg: Boardmixes from the Road consists of eight tracks recorded live straight from the soundboard at various concert halls around the world. Quintessence, released by Playbill Records/Sony BMG in 2008, features her longtime collaboration with her ensemble of musicians. Betty Buckley, was recorded by T-Bone Burnett when they were both 19 years old in Fort Worth, TX and was also released by Playbill Records/Sony BMG in October 2007. Concord Records released her album, Stars and the Moon, Betty Buckley Live at the Donmar which received a 2002 Grammy nomination and was recorded live at The Donmar Warehouse in London. Image Entertainment released a video and DVD of the concert as well. In 2002, The Doorway, a 9/11 tribute album was released.

She received her second Grammy nomination for the audio book The Diaries of Adam and Eve. Ms. Buckley tours in concert worldwide with her ensemble of musicians headed by pianist/composer Christian Jacob. In 2015, she was featured in the Royal Albert Hall concert of Follies in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 85th birthday. Her fourth album, entitled An Evening at Carnegie Hall, was recorded live in 1996 at her triumphant sold-out Carnegie Hall debut, a benefit concert on behalf of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

For over forty years Ms. Buckley has been a teacher of scene study and song interpretation, giving workshops in Manhattan and various universities and performing arts conservatories. She has been a faculty member in the theatre and music departments of the University of Texas at Arlington and continues to teach regularly at Workshops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Norman, Oklahoma and currently in Texas at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

In 2009, Ms. Buckley received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award in Theater and was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in Austin, TX in 2007. In 2015, she was awarded The Stephen Bruton Award by The Lone Star Film Festival for her work in film and music. She received two honorary doctorates of fine arts for her contribution to the musical theatre by Marymount College and The Boston Conservatory. Other awards include "Showstopper of the Year" by Lancome of Paris and New York Woman magazine and the 1996 WCC "Civic Spirit" award. In 1999 she received a "Life in the Theatre" Award from the T. Schreiber Studio and in June of 2000 she received a "Last Frontier Award" at the Edward Albee Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska for Distinguished Achievement in the American Theatre. In 2018, she received the Sarah Siddons Award for outstanding performance in a Chicago Theatrical Production. Ms. Buckley has been honored with three Lifetime Achievement Awards for her contributions to theater from the New England Theater Conference, The Shubert Theater in New Haven and The Terry Schreiber School in NYC.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You