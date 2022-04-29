Betsy Wolfe, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney & More at The Green Room 42 in May

The Green Room 42 has announced their May line-up for in-person performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.



As previously announced, The Green Room 42 has launched $5 tickets in celebration of their 5th Anniversary: five $5 tickets will be available for every show through February 14, 2023.



For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

BETSY WOLFE



I Found a New Baby

Featuring JESSICA VOSK



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Betsy's back. You know what's gonna happen. OR DO YOU? Join BETSY WOLFE (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) as she sings songs you know, and some you don't. She will be incredibly funny, and you're going to have the best night yet of this pandemic...until the next variant. Special Guests - JESSICA VOSK April 29 and Alex Newell April 30.



Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. She can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) with Georgia King and Kat Foster and had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct. Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus. She has been a guest artist for over 60 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The New York Pops, and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. In 2018 Wolfe founded BroadwayEvolved, a groundbreaking musical theatre training program for students.



JACQUE CARNAHAN & JOHN MICHAEL DIAS



Get Happy

Featuring the songs made famous by Judy Garland



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Get Happy is the medicine we didn't know we needed! Celebrating the voice of a generation, Jacque and John serenade the audience with best of Judy Garland's hits as well as some lesser-known gems. After turns on Broadway as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and Neil Sedaka in Beautiful The Carole King Musical, it is a treat to hear JOHN MICHAEL DIAS's dreamy tenor soar throughout the show. Actress, producer, and writer JACQUE CARNAHAN's engaging charm and rich mezzo soprano transports the audience to another time. The unique friendship between the two echoes a young Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney as they delight the audience with their stellar voices, quirky duets, unique stories, and modern takes on tunes we love. The show features songs such as Happy Days, Over the Rainbow, When You're Smiling, and more! Music Direction by NICK WILLIAMS.





SATURDAY, APRIL 30



BETSY WOLFE



I Found a New Baby

Featuring ALEX NEWELL



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Betsy's back. You know what's gonna happen. OR DO YOU? Join BETSY WOLFE (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) as she sings songs you know, and some you don't. She will be incredibly funny, and you're going to have the best night yet of this pandemic...until the next variant. Special Guests - Jessica Vosk April 29 and ALEX NEWELL April 30.



SUNDAY, MAY 1



EVA NOBLEZADA



So This Is Love

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Welcome back! Eva is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



EVA NOBLEZADA recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.



REEVE CARNEY



GR42 Residency

Star of Hadestown & Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



After countless sellout performances at the Green Room, REEVE CARNEY returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Grayin on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.



Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award Winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4



NICOLAS KING



Love is Just Around The Corner



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



NICOLAS KING returns to The Green Room 42 after his successful run in 2021 with musical director, the late Mike Renzi. For one night only, King makes his first solo concert return to a New York stage in a concert that not only celebrates the music from the Great American Songbook, Broadway and beyond, but celebrates the struggles and triumphs of making art in these challenging and unprecedented times. "My friend", says Liza Minnelli, "...[is] an enormous talent. Look out, showbiz. Here comes Nicolas King!" Listen to Liza, and don't miss this one night only concert event!



NICOLAS KING Broadway: "Beauty & The Beast", "A Thousand Clowns" with Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett's "Hollywood Arms" directed by Hal Prince. TV: "The View", "Today", "Sally Jesse Raphael", "Liza & David", twice on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, "Kenny The Shark", 8 consecutive years on Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon in Las Vegas and numerous national TV commercials, including award-winning 'Oscar Mayer Lunchables'. Winner of 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, 2010 Julie Wilson Award, 2015 AMG Award Artist of the Year, 2012 Bistro Award 'Outstanding Performer of the Year', 2019 Legends Award, and the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for 'Best Swing Act'. Appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, 54 Below, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He's appeared and performed alongside artists as Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Debby Boone, Billy Paul, Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli. His latest album on Club44 Records, "Act One", available now everywhere.





THURSDAY, MAY 5



OURGLASS



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Melissa wrote her own poetry and songs ever since the age of seven. Fast forward some fifteen years and still Melissa writes new poems and songs. This time, though, she has a best friend and musical partner, Matt Malanowski, to collaborate with. Together, they have created music full of passion and love. Ourglass is the name Mel and Matt have given to their band. Pulling from a variety of musical influences such as jazz, classical, and folk, their music and songs reflect what it is to live in the modern day as part of the new generation, outlining the beauties and relevance of creative art, love, unity, conflict, and growth.

MELISSA LUBARS is a NYC based performer who participates in many creative projects and collaborates with other artists to create original, multifaceted music, such as her new EP entitled Ourglass. Melissa will be making her off-Broadway debut as Yochebed in The Ten Commandments this May! She will also be premiering the role of Annabel in the new opera, Mondo Novo, in Florida this June. Some of Melissa's past operatic and theatrical roles include Emmie in Albert Herring, Pamina in The Magic Flute, Zerlina in Don Giovanni, and Mabel in The Pirates of Penzance. Melissa was the Second Place winner of the New York Lyric Opera Theatre's National Opera Competition. She has also recorded for multiple film soundtracks including The Faithful and There's Something About John. Melissa received her Bachelor of Music in Classical Vocal Performance from Manhattan School of Music.

MATT MALANOWSKI (Pianist/co-composer) New York City based jazz pianist, Matt Malanowski, has been fully immersed in music since the age of four. Matt has had the opportunity to learn from many great musicians throughout his time in New York and has studied under Jeremy Manasia and Stefon Harris of the Manhattan School of Music. Matt has performed at many prestigious venues across Europe, Brazil and the United States, including the Grammy Awards, Capitol Records Studios, Carnegie Hall, and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, to name a few. Additionally, he has taken part in international tours playing in Germany, France, Austria, and Brazil. Under the pseudonym, The Arketekt, Matt has released multiple singles and is getting ready to release his debut album in the Spring of 2022. Recently, Matt has co-created a new, innovative music production company, Sound Poets Productions LLC, with his business partner, Domo Branch, meant to further shine a light on the new generation of up-and-coming artists.



MELISSA LUBARS: Vocalist and Composer. MATT MALANOWSKI: Pianist and Composer. BEN FELDMAN: Bass. DOMO BRANCH: Drums.





FRIDAY, MAY 6



I GRADUATED IN 2020 & ALL I GOT WAS A VIDEO



A Musical Cabaret!

NYU alumni seen in various New York City cabarets and productions.



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Four theatre school friends graduate into the pandemic, and head into the New York City scene armed only with ring lights, backing tracks, and the self tapes they filmed in their childhood bedrooms. A night of heart, laughter, and great music!



JESS KIRSCHNER (She/Her-ish) is a New York based Actor and Singer. Her New York Credits include Pride and Predjudice at the Connely theater (Mary Bennet), Gypsy (NYU Steinhardt), RAGS (NYU Steinhardt), and the virtual production of Pride and Prejudice with She/NYC (Mrs. Bennet). She also has been seen out of town in the 2019 company of the College Light Opera Company in Cape Cod. When not performing she loves cooking, mixing a drink, and hanging out with her perfect cat daughter. Thanks to her family and friends for their support and to everyone for coming out. jesskirschner.com @jess_kirschner



NOELLE LEINWOL (she/her) is a singer, actor, and songwriter based in New York City. Her recent NYC performance credits include: Rags (NYU Steinhardt), Life of the Party (NYU Steinhardt), and the virtual production of Pride and Prejudice (SheNYC Summer Theatre Festival). Noelle would love to thank her amazing family, friends, and teachers who have always pushed her to do what she loves - whether that's belting out the big stuff, plucking her banjo, or curling up with a good book on a Sunday. noelleleinwol.com



ANISSA PERONA (she/her) is a singer and actor based in NYC. Her recent NYC performance credits include Urinetown (NYU Steinhardt), City of Angels: In Concert at Skirball (NYU Steinhardt); as well as the virtual productions of Pride and Prejudice (sheNYC Summer Festival) and Something Rotten! The Musical - A Streaming Event (David Mayers Production Inc.). In February, she was also seen at 54 Below in Actor Therapy: In Concert alongside her peers in Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez's ACTOR THERAPY masterclass series. This fall, she will be attending the Boston Conservatory at Berklee to pursue an MFA in Musical Theater Vocal Pedagogy. She is so thankful for her amazing family and friends who constantly inspire and support her in all of her endeavors - for reading with her, singing with her, and for holding her hand through it all. anissaperona.com



RAY ELIZABETH WILSON (she/her) is an NYC based multidisciplinary theatre artist and singer songwriter. Her NYC performance credits include: Show me Eternity (Dillon and Caps at NYTF), Crucible, PA (From Scratch Productions), Macbeth (West Fourth Stage Company), Wonderland (NYU Steinhardt), RAGS (NYU Steinhardt), and Gypsy (NYU Steinhardt). Over the summer of 2021, Ray made her directorial debut at the Connelly Theater with Dillon and Caps' new musical, Pride and Prejudice at the SheNYC Summer Theatre Festival. Prior to the pandemic, Ray self produced her original musical comedy, Type Me Queer, co-written with Marcos René Ospina at the Dixon Place Mainstage. Ray is an avid bookworm and a proud cat mom. rayelizabeth.com





SATURDAY, MAY 7





MIA STEGNER



The Little Dipper Tour Spring 2022

Winner of "Stuck at Home" contest with The John Lennon Songwriting Contest



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Deemed by her fans "a slam poet with a piano," Stegner writes songs that are deeply personal yet widely resonant. After years of performing for a cellphone from the safety of her bedroom and growing a following online, singer-songwriter MIA STEGNER is now ready to be in front of a live audience - come and be among the first to see her dip her toes in the water. With special guest JEROME WALKER.



A storyteller at heart, MIA STEGNER views music as an avenue to ask questions, seek answers, and ponder both personal and collective pieces of the human experience. In her mind, no topic is too big or too small to explore, from the risks of treasuring a newfound friendship to the ethereal appeal of bath time. Mia's songwriting experience is extensive and eclectic; growing up, she gained a musical foundation from singing in choirs, listening to music, taking piano lessons, and teaching herself guitar and ukulele. She first began writing songs in middle school, as a way to express herself and grow skills as a musician and writer. In high school, she began sharing her work on YouTube, and shortly after released her debut album "Play." In addition to creating her own music, Mia also loves opportunities to help bring other artists' visions to life, and works as a freelance lyricist, songwriter, and backup vocalist - from podcast theme songs to informal birthday gifts, she has completed 200+ projects for various clients. Between her personal and freelance work, she's written hundreds of songs. She's also the founder of Cléo's Collective, a creative services & sync company, and the writer/director of Rabbits Under the Shed, an animated musical series.



JEROME WALKER is a composer and pianist from Washington, DC. He has directed choirs, sung and arranged with Doox of Yale, and wrote the music for What Comes Next, a new musical staged at Phillips Exeter Academy with cast recordings coming soon. These days, you can hear him and Kenyon Duncan on their podcast We Love That!, or look for the occasional musical update on Instagram, @bonhumora.





KEV BERRY IS DIANA THE MUSICAL



People Died at Stonewall for THIS?!



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



After a sold-out engagement in February, KEV BERRY returns to Green Room 42 with an updated script and his trusty arsenal of caftans!



In KEV BERRY IS DIANA THE MUSICAL, the titular Berry performs his love letter to the biggest surprise of 2021, the titular Musical, in the only way he knows how: with a chaotic British-ish accent. Revel in the demented lunacy as he tries to avoid a cease-and-desist from Jeanna de Waal and tell the story of Lady Diana Spencer, as it really happened, using the songs of Diana the Musical.



This one has a twist...he knows all his lyrics this time...



KEV BERRY is a New York-based playwright, performer, and life of the party. His work, both as a writer and a performer, has been seen at The Tank, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, 3-Legged Dog, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Judson Memorial Church, HERE Arts Center, New York Live Arts, the New Ohio Theatre, The Duplex, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, Dixon Place, The Brick Theater, Access Theater, Littlefield, The 9 Studios, Otto's Shrunken Head, The Cobra Club, Skidmore College, and across the harsh North Country of upstate New York. Kev is an Associate Artist at The Tank, the September 2018 Artist-in-Residence at Judson Memorial Church, a 2017 Artist-in-Residence with Fresh Ground Pepper, a January 2019 resident with Hot Bread, a 2019-2020 INKubator Resident Playwright at Art House Productions, and the former Artistic Associate at 3LD. He was an inaugural member of the Fresh Ground Pepper Process Accountability Lab. Alongside his collaborative partner and director Alex Tobey, he was a 2019-2020 Full Access Resident Artist with Access Theater. Kev formerly served as the curator and producer of the series Fast and Furious: Rapid Responses to Current Events at The Tank. His play Peter was a Semi-Finalist for the Princess Grace Award in 2019, and a Semi-Finalist for the Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship in 2020. He was the recipient of a Pet Project Grant from Jeremy O. Harris and The Bushwick Starr. In 2021, he was a recipient of a NYFA City Artist Corps Grant.





MONDAY, MAY 9





THEY // SHE // HE



Hosted by Ry Armstrong

Exploring the gender spectrum of Broadway one song at a time!



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Our show takes the beautiful and imperfect world we live in and turns it on its head. Lead by Ry Armstrong, them and their friends come together to gender-bend and recreate songs from Broadway and beyond through arrangements never heard before. It is clear that mainstream society can feel like a binary place filled with boxes, labels, and expectations of which we are supposed to conform. At this show, we abandon that belief and choose to live with the spectrum in-between where anyone and everyone is welcome to come and celebrate. Join us in giving up the pressures and anxieties of today and come as your true authentic self. Maybe even bring a friend! We welcome you.



RY ARMSTRONG (they // she // he) is an American, genderqueer artist who was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by nature and the arts. Their upbringing, which did contain both white and male-presenting privilege, was full of arts education and ultimately compelled them to follow a career in storytelling. Shortly after finishing an undergraduate degree in theatre arts, they moved from the Emerald City to the Big Apple and quickly became involved, as an actor, in productions Off-Broadway (Pete the Cat, Orphans & Outsiders) and in regional houses across the country. Complementary to their acting, their focus lies on their international creative endeavors of producing and writing new works of art to be experienced on the stage and screen. After finishing their graduate degree in International Relations, they took an interest in environmental activism as that issue is set to be the defining crisis of their lifetime. Most recently, Armstrong can be seen in HBO's The Gilded Age starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.



Guest Artists for TSH May 9, 2022: OLIVIA GRIFFIN, PETER LAPRADE, and JJ NIEMANN. BRANDON JAMES GWINN (Music Director). LUCKY STIFF (Directing Consultant).





TUESDAY, MAY 10





FOUR YEARS OF BLUE



U-Mich MT Class of 2022 Celebration



8:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Join the recently graduated UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN MUSICAL THEATRE DEPARTMENT CLASS OF 2022 as they present FOUR YEARS OF BLUE. This concert is a celebration of growth, reflection, anticipation, and excitement as they take the next big leap in their lives. With twenty-three artists coming from all over the world, this concert is sure to have something for everyone who attends.



The University of Michigan Musical Theatre Class of 2022 most recently performed 'LOST IN ANN ARBOR,' a concert consisting of material that was in showcase contention, but ultimately did not make the final cut. Additionally, MT22 student-produced the 'Senior Entrance' and a mashup of "Imagine" and "Lean On Me" both available on YouTube.





WEDNESDAY, MAY 11





GREG FARNESE QUARTET



All Or Nothing At All



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



The Greg Farnese Quartet presents the music that spans many genres and generations. The music ranges from the classic standards of Porter, Ellington, Gershwin to contemporary alternative rock covers from the likes of Sting, Soundgarden and Blood Sweat & Tears. Greg Farnese also performs a few of his original songs as well.



GREG FARNESE - vocals. JIM HOLTON - piano. SHANE AASERUD - bass. WAYNE HENDERSON - drums



Greg Farnese is a modern-day throwback vocalist, a crooner, if you will. He reignites the treasured and timeless classics from The Great American Songbook in his live performances and blends them with his unique interpretations of his modern -day favorites. Surrounding himself with the regions finest, world class musicians, Greg can be seen performing all the throughout the tri-state region to a loyal, music loving following.





THURSDAY, MAY 12





WENDY SCHERL



The Sweetness and The Sorrow

The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like "The Way we Were" and "What I Did for Love" along side little known gems like "Sweet Alibis" and "Two Boys" (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen.) As Roy Sander of Bistro Awards wrote, "With her fluent musical vocabulary and sharp interpretive skill, Wendy Scherl illuminates and invigorates every song she sings." An evening not to be missed.





FRIDAY, MAY 13





WENDY SCHERL



The Sweetness and The Sorrow

The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like "The Way we Were" and "What I Did for Love" along side little known gems like "Sweet Alibis" and "Two Boys" (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen.) As Roy Sander of Bistro Awards wrote, "With her fluent musical vocabulary and sharp interpretive skill, Wendy Scherl illuminates and invigorates every song she sings." An evening not to be missed.





SUNDAY, MAY 15





MUSEMATCH



Featuring Tony, Drama Desk and Obie Award Winning Actors and Writers

Completely original work celebrating diverse voices



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



MuseMatch: A Musical Theater Blind Date is a concert charity series that has forged over 200 new collaborations and original works while raising thousands of dollars for organizations such as The Trevor Project, The Siena House Women's Shelter, The Shakespeare Forum and Sing for Your Seniors. Performers are paired with writers they do not know, and are given a series of questions to interview each other and from their dialogue: a song is born. Past participants include Broadway writer and composers Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, Michael R. Jackson and performers such as Ciara Renee, Bryce Pinkham, Alena Watters, Devin Ilaw, Eric William Morris.



Featuring... DARIUS ANTHONY HARPER & DAVID ALAN THORNTON, DONNA VIVINO & DANIEL MATE, LEXI LAWSON & DYLAN MARCAURELE, JOHN ANDREW MORRISON & AMANDA, D'ARCHANGELIS/SAMI HORNEFF, CHAD BURRIS & BILLY RECCE, SETH ELISER & JAMES MICHAEL LAMBERT, JENNA PASTUSZEK & SPENCER ROBELEN, KEVIN MICHAEL MURPHY & RACHEL COVEY, JACKEY GOOD & ELI COHEN, JOHANN GEORGE & JULIA HRIEW, KENDYL ITO & KIT GOLDSTEIN GRANT, KAISHA HUGULEY & DURRA LEUNG, KIM ONAH & PAUL FUJIMOTO, and RACHEL PARKER & PETER SAXE



BILL COYNE is the creator of the MuseMatch: A Musical Theater Blind Date series. As an actor and producer he has always committed to developing new work. He has been a part of the development of musicals such as The Lightning Thief by Rob Rokicki, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter by Joe Iconis, as well as Forbidden Broadway; as well as plays by Laura Pedersen, Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen and the Civilians. As an actor he has been seen on screen in The Deuce (HBO), The Enemy Within (NBC) and One Life to Live (ABC). In the New York Theatre scene, he has worked at Lincoln Center, New World Stages, The Cherry Lane Theatre, Ars Nova and Theatre Row. www.billcoynespeaks.com @billcoynespeaks



NATHAN DAME - Musical Director. Current MD of An Officer and A Gentleman First National Tour directed by Dick Scanlan, Pretty Filthy: The Civilian & Original Cast Recording, Be More Chill & Original Cast Recording @ Two River Theatre. His musical THE JUNGLE based on Upton Sinclair's novel, written with Rob Baumgartner Jr is in development with Goodspeed Musicals and the Bucks County Playhouse





ENDINGS & BEGINNINGS

The Steinhardt Vocal Performance Class of 2022



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



A lot can happen in 4 (ish) years.... Witness the rising stars of STEINHARDT'S VOCAL PERFORMANCE CLASS OF 2022 in their Green Room 42 debut! Join us for an evening of musical theatre celebrating all of life's endings and beginnings, under the direction of Taylor Haven Holt (Hamilton Angelica Tour).



Directed by TAYLOR HAVEN HOLT. Musical Direction by T.C. KINCER. Produced by JOEY MERVIS



Cast: ZACHARY ANDERSON, ELIZABETH BEDLEY, SONALI ALIAH BURNS MYLES CARTER, ELLIE CONDELLO, JOSE CONTRERAS, ELISA DIAZ ISABEL GRAY, JENNIFER HAWKINS, HANNAH HEIL, LAURYN HURLEY, ALYSSA JAFFE, ABRAH OPHELIA KATZMAN, EMELIE LATZER, BIANCA MANIGLIA, BRENDON MCCRAY, JOEY MERVIS, LAURA MOCK, MARCOS OSPINA, CHLOE SAVIT, SAMANTHA SHERMAN, RENEE SHOHET, MARQUES STEWART, and CELESTE VANDERMILLEN



TAYLOR HAVEN HOLT is a New York based director. Select directing: A Girl's Bedroom (Drama League, ART/NY), Urinetown (NYU), All of My Blood (Corkscrew), My Only Friend is Jesse... (EST), Balloon Boy (Green Room 42 / NYMF), (un)real (Gene Frankel). Select Associate/Resident Directing: Hamilton (Angelica First National Tour), Cirque du Soleil's Paramour (Broadway), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (First National Tour), Hand to God (Broadway / MCC), Murder Ballad (Union Sq. Theater & MTC), Boy George's Taboo (Brixton Club House, London). NYU, BA/MA. Currently an Adjunct at NYU's Steinhardt Vocal Performance Program. Two-time SDC Observership Recipient, 2020 Drama League NY Fellow, SDC Associate. taylorhavenholt.com



T.C. KINCER is a music director, pianist, vocal coach, and theatre educator based in New York City. He holds a bachelor's degree in piano performance from Otterbein University as well as a master's degree in piano performance with a concentration in collaborative piano from New York University Steinhardt. T.C. has worked on professional theatrical productions in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, New Hampshire, Maine and Florida. Some of his favorite music directing credits include Little Shop of Horrors, The Fantasticks and On the Town. In the summer of 2021, T.C. music directed the World Premiere of the Revival of Babes in Arms at Forestburgh Playhouse alongside Broadway veterans Douglas Carter Beane (Writer/Director) and Andy Einhorn (Music Supervisor, Co-Orchestrator). T.C. also serves as Associate Music Director of the New York City Community Chorus and works with many educational theatre companies including SOOP Theatre Company, KJK Productions, and Shuffles NYC. In addition to his musical pursuits, T.C. enjoys reading fiction, drinking whiskey, and playing beach volleyball.



JOEY MERVIS is an actor, singer, and producer. As co-founder of Riverbend Production Co., he has provided theatrical production and videography services for organizations across the country. Notable clients include the Children's Chorus of Washington, the Indiana Repertory Theatre, Calgary's "Cool Choir," and the DEA's Red Ribbon Week. Follow along at riverbendproduction.com and joeymervis.com @JoeyMervis





MONDAY, MAY 16





DEANNE STEWART



Two Sides to Every Story

From Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Join DeAnne for a night of songs you'll mostly recognize from the the radio and your favorite musicals. Including tunes from roles she didn't cover in Jagged Little Pill and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, some funky mash ups, re-imaginations and some big surprises. A reflection on being one of those stuck in the middle millennials.. you know the ones that get called in for teenagers and 40yr old moms in the same week. #blackdontcrack A solo show and Green Room 42 debut you won't want to miss!



DEANNE STEWART is a multi-hyphenate creative who was most recently seen in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill. Shortly after moving to NYC, DeAnne tragically lost her mother to an aggressive battle with cancer. Inspired by her mom's steadfast spirit, she immediately returned to the city for her NYC debut for which she won Best Actress in a Musical at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, recognition she's obviously clung tightly to ever since. Her Off-Broadway debut followed as part of the original cast of Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical! From Europe to Asia she originated roles for Royal Carribean International in cutting edge shows created by The Moment Factory of Montreal, Canada then closed out the 2nd National Tour of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. During her time with the show she performed on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and PBS', "A Capitol Fourth" celebration, alongside Vanessa Carlton and Carole King herself. She's appeared in commercials, ads, can be found on music streaming platforms and more. DeAnne is a proud member of and advocate for the Black, LGBTQ+ and natural hair communities and a firm believer in the power of representation. DeAnne-Stewart.com





SONGS OF THE MOLLYHOUSE



A New Musical by Richard Hanson & Divya Maus



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Based on true events, THE MOLLYHOUSE tells the story of an underground gay pub owned and run by Maggie Clap in London in 1726. There, Irish runaway Adam Mackintosh finds a new home and romance with Maggie's mysterious right-hand man, Mark Partridge. ​ London is in a period of reformation, and while the Society for the Reformation of Manners actively persecutes gay men, the men of the Mollyhouse do their best to find hope and celebration amidst the constant threat of imprisonment and hanging. Even Josephine -the teenage daughter of a powerful upper class family- escapes to the Mollyhouse at night to find freedom from her family's oppressive clutches amongst Maggie's patrons.



When Mark is caught and forced to become an informant for the righteous Justice Gonson and his violent police force, he must choose between saving himself or his community-and the man he has come to love.



Featuring FRANKIE GONZALEZ, HOLLY GOULD, KIRSTYN CAE BALLARD, KELLY PLESCIA, ALLIE SANDLER, MAX MEYERS, MICHAEL WALLER, MATTHEW MCFARLAND, and PATRICK MARTINI



DIVYA MAUS (Music) is a singer, composer, and librettist whose work spans the spectrum of theatrical, contemporary, and choral music. Her songs have been performed by recognized vocalists including Shoshana Bean, Carrie Manolakos, and Kirstin Maldonado (Pentatonix). The lead single 'Salty Water' from her debut album BIGGER earned her a finalist placement in the Great American Song Contest and led to her opening for the Beach Boys in Los Angeles in 2014. Divya is a member of the L.A. Choral Lab and has enjoyed residencies at the Catwalk Art Institute in New York, Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project in Evanston, Illinois, and Overtone Industries in Los Angeles. @divyamaus



RICHARD HANSON (Book & Lyrics) is an NYC based writer and lyricist. He wrote book and lyrics for The Mollyhouse (music by Divya Maus), which received a premiere production at NYU Tisch's StageWorks in Spring 2017 and has since been developed in NYC and LA. Additionally, he has written book and lyrics for Remains and The Girl Who Made the Stars, both with composer Sadie Soohyun Cho. He is a graduate of NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. @richardchanson





WEDNESDAY, MAY 18





BRANDI BURKHARDT



Finding Wonderland

From The CW's Hart of Dixie, Broadway's Mamma Mia, OBC A Tale of Two Cities, & NC's Passions



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



BRANDI BURKHARDT returns to New York City with her first live solo concert! A celebration of the roles she has created (Wildhorn, Mamma Mia, etc), along with some new original works, Brandi tells the tale of transformation from beauty queen to Broadway star to full Transparency.



Brandi Burkhardt's work spans the world of theatre, television, film, live concert performance and recordings. Currently, Brandi can be seen on Netflix in the CW hit Hart Of DIxie, as Crickett. On Broadway, Brandi played Sophie in the smash Abba musical, Mamma Mia! and also created the role of Lucie Manette in her Broadway debut, A Tale Of Two Cities, alongside James Barbour, a role which she reprised in London, for PBS, and for the cast recording. Other favorite theatre credits include playing Guenevere in Camelot opposite Tony Award Winner Robert Sean Leonard, Marian Paroo in The Music Man opposite Shirley Jones, Daisy Mae in Lil' Abner for Los Angeles's Reprise series, the international touring production of Jekyll & Hyde: Resurrection, as Emma, Laurey in Oklahoma! for Sacramento Music Circus, and such shows as Romeo & Juliet (Juliet), The Sound of Music (Maria), and Bye Bye Birdie (Kim). On television, Brandi starred in NBC's long-running daytime drama Passions as Siren, daytime television's first mermaid, and more recently has guest starred on Mad Men, How I Met Your Mother, NCIS, Brothers & Sisters, Boston Legal, Numb3rs and Law & Order: SVU. Her film credits include Confessions Of A Shopaholic, and with Selma Hayek in Some Kind Of Beautiful. As a concert artist, Brandi has performed with some of the world's great orchestras, from Cincinnati Music Hall, and the Atlanta Philharmonic, and the California Philharmonic, at Disney Hall, to the Vienna Symphony. Brandi had the privilege to sing for the President and First Lady for the National Theatre in the concert version of The Civil War. Currently at work on her debut solo recording, Brandi can be heard as Emma on Jekyll & Hyde: Resurrection, and celebrated her first Gold Record, being the only American alongside some of Europe's greatest singing stars, in the recording of Frank WIldhorn's The Count Of Monte Cristo (Mercedes).





THURSDAY, MAY 19





WE WILL NOT BE SILENT



A Benefit Concert by White Rose: The Musical

Featuring Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon) and Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet)



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



"We Will Not Be Silent" is a benefit concert to honor and support those courageously resisting oppression today. NIC ROULEAU (The Book of Mormon), MAURICIO MARTINEZ (On Your Feet), and other Broadway stars lend their talents to the cause, performing songs from the new musical based on a true story of resistance, WHITE ROSE.



The real White Rose inspired others to resist oppression, even in the face of impossible odds. This courage can be seen today in Ukraine and Russia as brave individuals risk imprisonment and death to stand up to an oppressive regime. The White Rose lives on in these people. Journalists, priests, ballerinas, and ordinary citizens marching in the streets, the simple act of speaking out, refusing to print lies...these are all powerful acts of resistance.



The proceeds from this concert will be donated to the Human Rights Watch, which investigates abuses happening in all corners of the world, protecting vulnerable civilians, as well as refugees and children.



WHITE ROSE is the true story of a group of German university students who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and deception to their fellow Germans during WWII. In the musical, Sophie Scholl arrives in Munich to join her brother, Hans, at the university. Inspired by a rebellious professor, Sophie joins with a group of fellow students to meet, discuss, and carry out their plans for resisting Nazi rule. Sophie is passionate, impulsive, and bold...traits that are dangerous in Hitler's Germany. WHITE ROSE is a passionate new musical which captures that spirit of bravery and rebellion.



Book and Lyrics by BRIAN BELDING. Composed by NATALIE BRICE. Directed by WILL NUNZIATA.





JASON GOTAY



Remembering Joy

From HBO's Gossip Girl, Bring It on: The Musical, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, Evita



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Let's be honest. Life, at the moment, is...how should I say this...difficult? Exhausting? Impossible? I feel you. Let's jam.Remembering Joy is a celebration of gratitude- of music, artistry, and shared experiences with those we love. Through bold reinterpretations of Musical Theater favorites and pop/soul tunes, Remembering Joy is a reminder to smile, laugh, and blast your favorite song when times are tough. Bonus points for doing it with the people you love on May 19th at 9:30pm.



JASON GOTAY is thrilled to be performing at Green Room 42 after last appearing in his sold-out solo show at New York City's Tavern on the Green. He was most recently seen as one of the stars of Gossip Girl on HBO Max, and has appeared on Broadway in Bring it On: The Musical and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. He has also starred in New York City Center's acclaimed revivals of Evita and Call Me Madam as well as the world premieres of Disney's Freaky Friday, The Prince of Egypt, and A Bronx Tale. Additional credits include NBC's Peter Pan Live, Joseph...Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, and many more.





FRIDAY, MAY 20





MICAELA DIAMOND



I Got Me Babe

From The Cher Show & Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



A MICAELA DIAMOND is excited to bring her debut solo show to the (way too far west) The Greenroom 42! Join her for a night of broadway, jazz, rock and roll, and way too much sharing.



Micaela Diamond was plucked fresh out of high school to play the youngest Cher in The Cher Show on Broadway, earning her a Theater World Award for best debut performance. In I Got Me Babe, she gets up close and personal on what it's like being thrust into stardom and adulthood at the exact same time. From little girl fantasies, to scene partnering with John Legend, to culinary school in a pandemic, Micaela belts her way through Sondheim, The Beatles, Streisand, and of course Cher to prove why this old soul is the young lady Broadway can't stop buzzing about.



THE BROADWAY REWIND: YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT



TGR42 Residency

Featuring songs Bring It, Movin' Out, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, and Grease



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



This May, the beat is on in The Broadway Rewind's "You Can't Stop the Beat". The night will celebrate music from Broadway's most upbeat musicals, featuring Bring It On, Movin' Out, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray which celebrates its platinum anniversary of twenty years and Grease, which celebrates its golden anniversary of fifty years! The Broadway Rewind "You Can't Stop the Beat" will play Friday, May 20th at 9:30pm.





SATURDAY, MAY 21





RANDY EDELMAN



Globally acclaimed master film music scorer



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



RANDY EDELMAN will celebrate the soundscape of his musical career with his sparkling and touching piano concert. He will be transporting his audience to echoes of the familiar with arrangements of his movie scores from "The Last of the Mohicans" to "My Cousin Vinny." He will also sing his hit post pandemic anthem heard all over the world "Comin' Out the Other Side" which was showcased in the live virtual Wonderama New Years Eve celebration at Times Square as a symbol of inspiration and hope for the welcoming of 2022.



Randy will also be sharing hit songs from his solo albums which possess some of the most sensitive lyrics on the planet, while he embraces versions of his songs that have been recorded by some of the most popular artists of today including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly and others. As a storyteller, Randy will present some funny and tender anecdotes about his life experiences as well.



The opulence of piano couture Randy Edelman lies not only within his music compositions but also in the romance of his attitude, and the enchantment of the keys when his fingers glance at them often sounding like liquid mathematics, or perfumed smoke or operatic punk rock. His performances are powerful and emotionally charged leaving his audiences entranced and astounded.



Acclaimed globally as master film music scorer Randy Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including: "xx", " Gettysburg", " Anaconda", "27 Dresses", "The Mask", "Ghostbusters ll", " Kindergarten Cop", "Twins", "Dragonheart", and an endless array of others. He is also recognized for creating musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, ABC's "MacGyver" and even NASA. He has shared the stage with The Carpenters, and Frank Zappa, and has performed all over the world including at the Drury Lane Theatre in London and the Budokan in Japan...





SUNDAY, MAY 22





JESS LEPROTTO



Gotta Be Me

From Spielberg's West Side Story



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



JESS LEPROTTO (he/him), triple threat and Broadway veteran, makes his Green Room 42 debut in Jess LeProtto: Gotta Be Me. The show will introduce audiences to Jess as he performs an eclectic catalogue of songs, shares stories about his childhood and musical influences, and also showcase some brand new original songs as well. Jess LeProtto creates a vibe that is both warm and charming, but also smooth and groovy. An old soul at heart, Jess carries it with a youthful energy and style that you have to see to believe.



Jess LeProtto is a New Jersey native and Broadway performer, who holds a B.F.A. Musical Theater at Pace University. Broadway credits include: Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Cats (Mungojerrie), On The Town, Newsies (OBC), Bye Bye Birdie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and The Boy From Oz. National Tours/Regional Theater include: Hello, Dolly! (Barnaby Tucker), Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Grand Ole Opry), American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (Joyce Theater), A Bronx Tale (Papermill Playhouse), In Your Arms (Old Globe Theater), Freddie Falls in Love (Signature Theater). Film/Television credits include: West Side Story (directed by Steven Spielberg), So You Think You Can Dance (Season 8, Top 8), Smash, Law & Order: SVU, One Life to Live, and the MTV VMAs.





MONDAY, MAY 23





AT THIS PERFORMANCE...



GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudied, & Alternates performing their favorite songs



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



At This Performance ... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.





FOUNTAIN OF YOU



A New Musical

Featuring Kate Rockwell & Maya Days



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



FOUNTAIN OF YOU is an irreverent, feminist chamber musical satirizing society's preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality... at a cost.



Book and Lyrics by TASHA GORDON-SOLMON. Music by FAYE CHIAO. Direction by CHLOE TREART. Music Direction by OR MATIAS.



Featuring KATE ROCKWELL, MAYA DAYS, CHRIS COLLINS-PISANO, CAITLIN ORT, MARIA SYLVIA NORRIS, ALLIE RE





WEDNESDAY, MAY 25





LEVONIA DOES PRINCE



Gender-bending drag chanteuse...

Returning to The Green Room 42



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Gender-bending drag chanteuse, LEVONIA, returns to Green Room 42 to debut her latest show, Levonia Does Prince - an evening of song and sort-of dance in celebration of Prince's life and music. For this one-night-only event, the NYC-based comedic singer will be joined by powerhouse vocalists, XAVIER SMITH and MATIA CELESTE, as well as a four-piece band led by LANCE HORNE (Little Women) as she recreates Prince's biggest hits with her signature gender-bending twists. Featuring Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss and a virtual Parade of Prince's hits in this cabar-gay extravaganza that will be sure to cause a Controversy before the night is through.





THURSDAY, MAY 26





BARRIE KEALOHA



Island Girl

An evening of Hawaiian music and culture



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Island Girl is a celebration of BARRIE KEALOHA's Hawaiian heritage through music, stories, and lot of aloha!



Barrie Kealoha is a singer, actor, and bilingual voiceover artist based in NYC. She is an insatiable globetrotter (96 countries and counting) and delights in sharing her traditions with others, as well as learning new ones from friends all over the world. She is the creator of the One-Minute One-Woman Show, Motown Tonight, and the upcoming travel show Vixen Vexillology. She is also the host of the Renal 911 podcast, detailing her journey to becoming a non-directed kidney donor.





FRIDAY, MAY 27





ALEXIS FIELD



Tindering Across America



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



What happens when an actress on tour Tinders her way state-by-state through the dating world? Will Mister Right be waiting in Kentucky? Is romance in Chicago as deep as their pizza?



Meet ALEXIS FIELD, a sweet young S/J/W/F looking to heal her broken heart while touring this great nation doing a musical parody about BDSM. Join her for an evening of tawdry tales and tunes as she relives her venture into the dating world of Tinder. Celebrated for her powerhouse vocal chops and quirky humor, Miss Field has been charming audiences in NYC and across the country for over a decade.



The hour-long tell-all concert will keep your toes tapping and heart racing with original music by BEN CAPLAN (yes, he's single, ladies) as well as some of your favorite tunes by only the most "swipe-right-worthy" pop stars.



Miss Field, will finally answer burning questions like: can one actually find love on a dating app solely based on flattering photos? What is the fascination with a shirtless selfie? And how to use Tinder in place of Yelp, Uber, and Seamless! Special guests to be announced soon!!

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.



Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.