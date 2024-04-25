Candace Bushnell Returns to New York This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Direct from her UK, Italy, and Canadian tour - including her sold out performance at the London Palladium - NY icon and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell returns to NYC for 5 intimate shows at CAFE CARLYLE with her one-woman show "True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City" Tuesday April 23rd, Wednesday April 24th, Thursday April 25th, Friday April 26th, and Saturday April 27th.

Originally directed by Broadway's Lorin Latarro at The Daryl Roth Theatre, the show was a NY times Critic's Pick. Bushnell takes the audiences on a whirlwind tour of New York City from Studio 54 to the Lipstick Jungle and beyond. She shares her remarkable stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City.