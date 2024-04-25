EAST MEETS WEST: CELEBRATING AAPI HERITAGE MONTH Comes to 54 Below in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present stars from Allegiance, Little Shop of Horrors, and more in East Meets West: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month on May 24 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET.

In this incredible show, artists from both sides of the world are brought to perform together on the 54 Below stage. Featuring everything from classic Broadway duets to solos in a variety of languages, this will be a night for celebrating artists from different cultures but with the same dream, a night for encouraging AAPI talents of this industry, and a night when we stress once again that representation matters!

The night features Josh Alvarez (The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical), Hadar Baron (Rent at Round Table Theater Company), Julie Biancheri (Thoroughly Modern Millie at Titusville Playhouse), Sondrine Lee Bontemps (DCL Aladdin), Flynn Jungbin Byun (Miss Saigon at WPPAC), Gracie Caiazzo, Melani C. Michiko Carrié (Allegiance Hawaii premiere), Victoria Chen, Brayden Co, Ashlyn Combs (Cinderella at Crane River Theater), Marko Dumancic (Anne Frank, a Musical), Daniel Echevarria (Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”), Molly Filburn (Disney’s High School Musical at Russell & Rose Productions), Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach at Goodspeed Musicals), Niko Granados (Here I Am at AMT Theater), Nova Gomez (The Last Five Years at The MAD Factory), Olivia La Barge (Hong Kong Disneyland), Isaac Lee (South Korean productions of Dracula and Monte Cristo), Darren Lorenzo (Madagascar the Musical China/UK/national tour), Clark Mantilla, William M. Martin (Little Shop of Horrors, Ain’t Misbehavin’), and Aly Marie Mazzie (Bat Boy at Spotlight Theatre).

This show is co-produced by Flynn Jungbin Byun and Victoria Chen, with direction by Byun. Music direction by Jeff Caldwell.

Graphic Illustration by Ji Young Kim.

East Meets West: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 24th at 9:30pm, with a livestream at 9:45pm ET. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



