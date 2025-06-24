Best of Pride Cabaret Shows in NYC - June 25 to June 29, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate pride with dance, drag, DJs, burlesque and excellent cabaret. We put together some of the best events in NYC this week at a range of budget points. See some of the most unique and vibrant shows celebrating LGBTQ+ culture.

Justin Vivian Bond: WELL, WELL, WELL at Joe’s Pub

Weds. June 25 to Sun June 29 @ 7 pm (Sun: 8:30)

Tickets available here.

This year’s Pride celebration Well, Well, Well is the culmination of Viv’s three part series inspired by the classic lesbian novel, Radclyffe Hall’s The Well of Loneliness.

After two sold-out runs with the shows Oh, Well, and Well, Well, Viv continues highlighting the brilliance of our greatest lesbian, trans, queer, and gender non-conforming singer-songwriters with Well, Well, Well.

Some of the artists included in this series are Billie Eilish, Joan Armatrading, Ferron, Two Nice Girls, The Indigo Girls, Chappell Roan, Ethel Cain, Bambi Lake, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Benjamin Smoke, St. Vincent and many more.

Tickets: There are a handful of tickets left for each of the remaining nights of this show. Tickets are $75 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Lea DeLaria a t Café Carlyle

Fri. June 27 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Trailblazer, truth-teller, and jazz virtuoso Lea DeLaria takes the stage at Café Carlyle with Out Rage, an evening of sublime vocals and fiery commentary on contemporary culture. From her early days breaking barriers on American television to her award-winning role on Orange is the New Black, DeLaria’s voice has always commanded attention. Backed by a full band, this is uptown jazz at its fiercest: unfiltered, sharp, and hilariously cathartic. Curated in collaboration with Daniel Nardicio, a veteran producer known for his influential work in nightlife and live performance, Café Carlyle: PRIDE Edition takes center stage across five extraordinary nights in a vibrant celebration of artistry, creativity, and community.

Tickets: Tickets for this show start at $150 for bar seating. For all tickets, there is a $95 two-course menu requirement or a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person for bar seating.

Dirty Circus Variety Show: Pride Edition a t House of Yes

Fri. June 27 & Sat. June 28 @ 6:30 pm

Tickets available here.

At House of Yes, every weekend you can catch an incredible performance of Dirty Circus: Variety Show. In celebration of Pride Month, House of Yes is hosting Dirty Circus: Pride Edition for the entirety of June. With its signature mix of circus, burlesque, drag, and everything in between, Dirty Circus created an electric and unapologetically queer live experience. (Read the full review by Alex Del Cueto here.)

Tickets: Tickets for this show start at $46 for theater seating. (House of Yes is a 21+ venue.)

TRIPLE D’S: DJs, DRAG & DANCING! PRIDE EDITION at Club Cumming

Fri. June 27 @ 10 pm

Tickets available here.

Triple D’s (Bigger than Double D’s) DJs Drag & Dancing! With Don Macho Piccho, Jessica Chaos & Jess Here. Every-body’s invited to celebrate sapphix & queers of all contours and characters. For the absurd humored, sensuality seekers, and chatterboxes with Dyke Beer in hand (and throat). Liberate your luciousness, fan out your ferocity, & my darlings~ fuqing live a little. Final Fridays of each month at Club Cumming 10-2, free entry *wink*.

Tickets: This is a free show

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift at the Cutting Room

Fri. June 27 @ 5 & 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift is part of a unique concert series in which Broadway singers and a full, 14-piece orchestra come together to perform the hits of Taylor Swift. Get ready for an unforgettable high-energy musical experience featuring the best vocalists NYC has to offer!



Enjoy Pride Weekend with a stunning live concert bringing Taylor’s greatest hits to life! Full lineup (subject to change) is on the ticket website here.

Tickets: Tickets for this show start at $40 for balcony seating. There is a $25 food/drink minimum per person if you are seated.

Coming Out, the Musical! at 54 Below

Fri. June 27 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

54 Below is celebrating Pride Month with Coming Out, the Musical! Join our all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy! Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance! After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss!

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $40.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

ISN’T IT QUEER: Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride at 54 Below

Fri. June 27 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the third time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner [he/him] (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer [he/him] accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Bright Light Bright Light: LOVE & PRIDE at Joe’s Pub

Fri. June 27 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrating queer joy at Joe's Pub this Pride Month, Bright Light Bright Light brings an evening of dramatic, danceable pop music to the stage celebrating some his favourite LGBTQ+ songs alongside favourites from his critically acclaimed catalogue which includes duets recorded with Elton John, Justin Vivian Bond, Andy Bell of Erasure, Scissor Sisters and many more.



His UK Top 10 album Enjoy Youth featuring Ultra Naté, Donna Lewis, Beth Hirsch and GRAMMY nominee Mykal Kilgore is out now.



Expect a special guest to pop up, as usual!

Tickets: There are just a handful of tickets left right now for this show. Tickets are $30 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

DRAG COMEDY CABARET with Lady Bushra at Don’t Tell Mama

Fri. June 27 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Lady Bushra is the drag persona of British comedian Amir Dean. Amir puts on a delightful show, now in monthly residency at Don’t Tell Mama. Mixing stand-up comedy, song, and audience games, Lady Bushra shows her ability to charm a room. (Read Lydia Rose’s full review here.)

Tickets: $10 Cover Charge and a $20 Minimum (must include two drinks) per person WITH A RESERVATION.

