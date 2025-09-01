Best Cabaret in September 2025: Tony Danza, Andrea McArdle, Dez Duron & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month, at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret, comedy and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Tues. September 2 to Sat. September 6

Tickets available here.

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist / composer / bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist / guitarist / bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine has toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Note: The September 3 show is a release party for Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds. Read more about that album here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person

Love, Sex & Magic: Comedy Variety Show at Club Cumming

Weds. September 3 at 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Prepare to be amazed by the best and horniest late night acts across the 5 boroughs, including stand up, burlesque, circus, musical comedy, drag, and of course, magic. See hosts Jenny Gorelick, Mark Clearview and a lineup featuring Asha Ward, Julia DiCesare, Jessie Lee, Tess Tregallas and Max Davidson. “Magic is hot. You'll see.”

Tickets: Tickets are $15; no minimum.

Mon. September 8 & 15 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Dez Duron brings his signature crooner style, as seen in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending to Joe’s Pub. A night filled with the American Songbook, Broadway favorites, modern classics as well as new original music all performed with a beautiful lively jazz band.

Tickets: Tickets are $75 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Karen Akers : Come With Me To Paris! at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. September 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Pour the champagne and escape to the City of Light and amour as award-winning chanteuse Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel) sweeps you away with the music of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, and a mélange of other favorites in this one-night-only event. Karen Akers is one of America's most arresting and successful concert and cabaret stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person

Wynton Marsalis ' Afro! with The JLCO, Shenel Johns and Weedie Braimah at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Thurs. September 18 to Sat. September 20 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

THE ERTEGUN JAZZ CONCERT Afro! brings the sophisticated rhythms of Africa to the Rose Theater stage with the world premiere of a new commission by Wynton Marsalis. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is joined by Ghanaian djembe virtuoso Weedie Braimah and extraordinary vocalist Shenel Johns for an exploration of jazz's deep roots in African music.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at Café Carlyle

Tues. September 23 to Sat. September 27 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Following a sold-out three-week residency last fall, and a sold out run this past June, Danza is back by popular demand with his show that pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. In this special engagement, Danza, accompanied by his four-piece band, will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Read a review of the show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $130 for bar seating. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway at 54 Below

Weds. September 24 to Sat. September 27, 2025 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Don’t miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter. With her trio led by Grammy winner Billy Stritch, Callaway dazzles us with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. September 30 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Not only is Judy Gold a trailblazing comedy legend and a friend of Joan Rivers, who frequently performed at the Beechman, but when she was a writer/producer of the Rosie O’Donnell show, she literally booked Laurie Beechman herself to sing on the show! We can’t think of a more perfect full-circle moment. Stand-up. Unfiltered. Smart. Fierce. Hysterical.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum