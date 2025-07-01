Best Cabaret in July 2025: Laverne Cox, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month - at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Tickets available here.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Melba Moore : FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE at 54 Below

Weds. July 9 to Thurs. July 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway’s Living Room with From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which lead to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a band trio and a visual pictorial presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will present a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more, taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

Read Ricky Pope’s review of last year’s show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $68. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Natalie Joy Johnson at Green Room 42

Thurs. July 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Star of Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, and Bare, Natalie Joy Johnson is BACK at The Green Room 42 on July 10th at 7pm.

Read Sharon Ellman’s review of her March show here.

Tickets: T To purchase livestream tickets click here ickets start at $26.57.

Derek Klena at Sony Hall

Sat. July 12 @ 7:30 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Derek opens up about his journey through fatherhood, how it’s reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all. Audiences can look forward to hearing staples from Derek’s performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill among other favorites. Sit back and let Derek share some of the songs and stories that have shaped him over the past decade in NYC…while also lending a sensible dad-joke or two!

Tickets: Tickets start at $30 in advance and $35 Day of Show for standing room. $101. There is a $20 Minimum Per Person at Tables

Laura and Linda Benanti : Mothers Know Best at 54 Below

Weds. July 16 to Sat. July 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marian in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars.

Tickets: Tickets start at $101. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Janeane Garofalo at the Triad

Sun. July 13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Watch comedian Janeane Garofalo – known for her roles in Wet Hot American Summer, the Larry Sanders Show, and other cult hits as she records her new hourlong comedy special.

Tickets: Tickets are $18. There is a two drink minimum per person.

Jane Monheit at SMOKE Jazz Club

Weds. July 16 to Sun. July 20 @ 7 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Beloved vocalist Jane Monheit, celebrated for her deep passion for the Great American Songbook, has been at the forefront of jazz singing since she emerged over 20 years ago to wide acclaim. During the ensuing years, she has collaborated with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz, including Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, and many more. All About Jazz writes, “Monheit has great chops, a terrific voice,” while Downbeat adds, “Monheit continues to dazzle.” Her stellar backing trio includes pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Curtis Nowosad. All About Jazz praises her “great chops” and “terrific voice,” while DownBeat declares, “Monheit continues to dazzle.” She appears with her outstanding trio: pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Rick Mantalbano—musicians who match her artistry with sensitivity and swing.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 for the weekday shows and $35 for weekends. There is a two drink minimum per person. All 7. & 9 pm shows at Smoke are dinner shows. Dinner shows require a minimum purchase of at least one entree per person, to be billed to me at the end of the performance.

Charles McPherson Quintet 86th Birthday feat. Terell Stafford at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Thurs. July 17 @ 9 pm; Fri. July 18 & Sat. July 19 @ 7 & 9; Sun. July 20 @ 5 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Beloved for his fiery bebop roots and fearless improvising, saxophone legend Charles McPherson returns to Dizzy’s to celebrate his 86th birthday. Backed by his powerhouse quintet, he’ll share new music, favorite tunes from across his storied career, and the kind of joyful swing that lights up the room.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 or $25 for students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Nicole Zuraitis at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Thurs. July 24 @ 7 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

GRAMMY-winning vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis brings powerhouse vocals, quick wit, and infectious energy to Dizzy’s. A fearless blend of jazz, pop, and soul, she’s the 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition gold medalist and the voice behind How Love Begins, winner of the 2024 GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album. With heart, humor, and a voice that soars, Zuraitis turns every set into a celebration.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 or $25 for students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Laverne Cox : Gurrl How Did I Get Here? at City Winery

Mon. July 28 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Trailblazing performer Laverne Cox invites you on an unforgettable journey through the twists and turns of her life and groundbreaking career with humor, heart, and a few fabulous wardrobe changes. Laverne shares raw stories of love, loss, trauma, triumph and everything in between. From moments that broke her to those that made her, Laverne charts a path of resilience, reinvention, and radical self love. She’s learned a little, laughed a lot, and she’s ready to spill the tea.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum.

Comments

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...