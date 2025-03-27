Benny Elledge, Jeremy Flynn and More to Join EPIC Players Theatre DREAM ROLES CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present Dream Roles Cabaret on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 6pm and 8:30pm at the Joe's Pub at The Public, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003. Join us during National Autism Acceptance Month for an extraordinary evening of iconic Broadway songs, special Broadway Guests, and one unforgettable night! Tickets are $48-$75.

Our EPIC performers take the Joe's Pub stage to bring their dream roles to life. From Elphaba to Evan Hansen to Mimi to Seymour to The Phantom, each song is a show stopping glimpse into the iconic Broadway roles they'd LOVE to play in the near future. Expect dazzling vocals, electrifying medleys, and a celebration of ambition, desire, and pure theatrical magic. Don't miss this chance to see the stars of today step into the EPIC roles of their dreams!

Both shows will be ASL interpreted. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

