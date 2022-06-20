Becca Kidwell's MY MAYBE WORLD to Return To Don't Tell Mama in July

Becca Kidwell will celebrate the music of Mary Chapin Carpenter in her encore performance of "My Maybe World" on Sunday, July 24th at 4pm at Don't Tell Mama. Becca returns with her award winning team including her musical director, Tracy Stark, and with the guidance of Kristine Zbornik as her director and Jeff Harnar as her directing consultant. The show dances through Becca's joys and struggles through the lens of Grammy Award Winner Mary Chapin Carpenter's music including hits such as: "Passionate Kisses," "I Feel Lucky," "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," and lesser known favorites that speak to her journey. Critic Michael Barbieri of Nitelife Exchange describes her show as "moving, charming and ultimately optimistic" and her "strong emotional ties...and that connection felt to me like the beating heart of this terrific and very personal show!" Frank Dain, the editor of Cabaret Scenes, states that the show is a "perfect match of performer and material...Don't miss it!"



Becca was nominated in 2018 for her debut show: "A Song and Its Girl," and has received praise for her summer 2021 "Show of Dares." Stephen Mosher of Broadway World has said. "Becca Kidwell is on her way to being hailed as a creative genius in the art of cabaret." And Bart Greenberg wrote, "[Becca] lives within the lyrics, with perfect diction and idiomatic phrasing that can reveal several levels of meaning to the words."



"My Maybe World, the music of Mary Chapin Carpenter, a cabaret tribute" runs at Don't Tell Mama (www.donttellmamanyc.com, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4PM. There is a $20 cover charge and 2 drink minimum. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com.