Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton to Reprise OLD FRIENDS at Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton will return to NYC's intimate club Pangea for two nights only to reprise their adored show OLD FRIENDS! After sold-out shows at Pangea and a critically acclaimed show in London, the beloved actors, writers and performers Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton will once again host their old friends, lyricist Richard Maltby and songwriter/actress Gretchen Cryer to charm the audience for an evening of song and celebration.

There will be new songs, old songs, published and unpublished songs, and, of course, solos, duets, possibly even a trio and/or quartet. Musical direction by Paul Greenwood. The two shows are on consecutive Tuesdays, March 4th and 11th at 7PM at Pangea NYC, 178 2nd Avenue (12th St.) Tickets are $20; $25 at the door.

Barbara and Austin have been making music and art together for some time now. They met when Bleier was a student in Pendleton's acting class. Over the years they have gone from being teacher and student to being colleagues, creating several shows along the way. Both are respected multi-hyphenates. Bleier is an actor, singer, writer, and a Doctor of Clinical Psychology.

Pendleton, of course, created the role of the Tailor, Motel Kamzoil in the original Jerome Robbins production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Since then he has become one of America's most respected character actors with hundreds of theatre and film credits as well as a highly in-demand director and teacher. He currently teaches the class once presided over by Uta Hagen at HB Studio.

Comments