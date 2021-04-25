Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Bring 'Life, Love, And Who Knows What Else?' To MetropolitanZoom

The event includes pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Apr. 25, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton ~ Life, Love, and Who Knows What Else? in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Like life, and love, this show is made up of songs and stories that sometimes seem to fit together, and sometimes seem random. There will be songs that we've never done before, and songs that we've done and love...sometimes a leap into the unknown, and sometimes a roar down memory lane! And, of course, there will be the odd story. Sometimes, the VERY odd story. After all, it's these random moments that create the arc of our lives.

The event takes place on May 6. Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/barbara-bleier--austin-pendleton/.


