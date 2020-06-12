BWW TV: Cabaret Corner With Lina Koutrakos

Welcome to Cabaret Corner, a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists.

Lina Koutrakos is a true original. One of kind, this powerhouse of the industry does it all, from singing rock and roll, the blues, and traditional cabaret to helping other artists realize their cabaret dreams as a mentor. The "Cool Aunt" of Cabaret, Lina has directed, taught, and performed with the best of the best, all around the world, for decades. Ms. Koutrakos has the ability to change the molecules in the room simply by stepping onto the stage and looking an audience member in the eye. A favorite quote of this reporter, 'Cabaret is the art of being yourself on purpose' could easily describe Lina Koutrakos, which should surprise nobody, since the sentence was first spoken by Ms. Koutrakos' best friend, the late Dick Gallagher. One suspects he was thinking of her when he said it for the first time.

Please enjoy this biography from Ms. Koutrakos' website: https://www.linasings.com

