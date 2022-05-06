BWW Review: Madelaine Warren Extends a Welcoming INVITATION to Guests of The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Classically trained Madelaine Warren has extended an INVITATION to the admirers of her own work, but also to the devotees of cabaret shows leaning into an elegant, esoteric, and erudite atmosphere. Hers is not a program designed to demand, neither on the ears nor the mind, and it is not a set arranged to elicit excitement. There is nothing especially new in the mission of the show, nothing edgy, nothing innovative. Invitation is classic cabaret - sophisticated and sweet, eloquent and personable, and that is exactly as it should be because that is exactly what Madelaine Warren presents, in every moment of this lovely hour-long program rich with important musical compositions the like of which should be sung by an artist with the voice of an opera singer and the interpretive skills of a chanteuse. Enter Madelaine Warren.

Lovely in her beaded burgundy cocktail gown, Madelaine Warren is absolutely prepared for a proper recital, with the incomparable Christopher Denny serving as Musical Director from behind the piano and the always impressive Tom Hubbard on bass... only it's not a recital. It's too personal, it's too warm, too cozy, and it's too funny. It's not funny in that stand-up comedy kind of way, it's funny in the most charming and unassuming way, a way that comes right from Ms. Warren herself - this isn't scripted humor, it's organic, it's spontaneous, and it's infectious. Indeed, there is as much pleasure to be derived from listening to Madelaine Warren talk as there is from listening to her sing. The stories the lady has to tell throughout her program are not only interesting to listen to, they are pleasant to hear in her honey-toned, soothing speaking voice (no spoilers - interested parties should hear the stories live, in real-time). Her own ease puts the audience at ease so that they can relax and get lost in the song cycle. To stand in a spotlight in a party dress and high heels, holding a microphone, and still be so welcoming isn't something that can be rehearsed: it has to be real. And Madelaine Warren is real - you can tell. And it makes her irresistible.

Musically, Invitation is a delightfully eclectic smattering of compositions from the vast history of music available to Ms. Warren, who may excel at lyrical ballads like "But Beautiful" (an evening highlight) and the lush "How Little We Know" (in a romantically sultry arrangement worthy of a dance) but the big surprise of the evening is any time that the soprano breaks out in a playful up-tempo, like the festively jazzy "Undecided" and an incredible Denny-arranged "Down With Love" that is sure to get one's toes tapping. Indeed, as the evening progresses, one discovers that director Barry Kleinbort has taken advantage of the fact that his classical vocalist is also an interpreter by scheduling Madelaine with character-informed numbers from musicals like Pal Joey and Follies, and quirky comedy songs like Blossom Dearie's "Someone's Been Sending Me Flowers." At times, Ms. Warren is so laid-back and reserved in her demeanor that the humor comes flying out you like one of those spring snakes in a can - only she's so laid back that the laughs sort of float, rather than fly, making you like her even more.

Of particular note during the program are a sumptuous "Lazy Afternoon," a vibrant "Love Is Where You Find It" (from The Kissing Bandit, not the one by The Whispers), and a lilting rendition of the Stephen Schwartz song "Chanson" (sadly, with the French verse expurgated), but this writer whose very favorite Bette Davis film just happens to be Now, Voyager was thrilled (beyond thrilled) to be introduced to the lyrics (and the news that there ARE lyrics!) to the theme from Now, Voyager, which just happens to be the title song of this show. How that information slipped by me all these years is a mystery but thank goodness Madelaine Warren came along with this show, in order that I might learn something new. It's a lovely show, from start to finish, and Ms. Warren is fortunate in her association with the three men who have crafted the program and the music as a perfect setting for her particular talents, refined and reminiscent of a time when people dressed for dinner, when ladies put perfume in their hair, and gentlemen stood when a lady entered the room. This is a class act, and it's in a class all its own, and Madelaine Warren is the right lady with the right voice to bring it to the discriminating people who have been looking just for this show and just for her.

Madelaine Warren INVITATION plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre on May 15th at 5 pm. For information and tickets visit the West Bank Cafe/ Laurie Beechman website HERE.