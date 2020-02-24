BWW Review: Eden Espinosa Still Rockin It UNPLANNED & UNPLUGGED At The Green Room 42 and The Good News Is...

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you all the T...

So my very lovely band of readers, there's good news and there's bad news where Eden Espinosa's UNPLANNED & UNPLUGGED at The Green Room 42 is concerned. First the bad news... You only have one more chance to catch Eden in February (On the 28th) when her residency was to come to a close. The good news is... THEY'VE ADDED 3 MORE SHOWS IN MARCH! The 6th, 15th & 22nd. The bad news (pour moi) is... We attended Sunday night's show and loved it, but my boss, the fabulous Stephen Mosher, has already written a wonderful review of L'Espinosa's evening of rock, pop, a sprinkle of TheBroadway on top of audience participation (with a luscious side order of Levi Kreiss) and my going on and on about how remarkable it all was would simply be gilding the lily, BUT, the good news is... you can read his splendid review just CLICK HERE... and we suggest you do... now... go on! BUT COME BACK!!

What we will say is this; the lady's casual rocker babe vibe permeates the room through all of her audience members including Mr. Kreiss, (her Falsettos Marvin) Max von Essen, and composer Jeanine Tesori (who led the standing ovation at the end of the night), and prompts all to want to be a part of the fun she is having. Talking casually to the audience and inviting them to talk to her made for lots of the "unplanned" portion of the evening, but what the heck! All of the bumps and gaffes of little details, such as not knowing words, are blown away by that voice, that performance, that sheer raw nerve. Each show is different, so what is on offer has basically turned into Eden's personal challenge each performance: to bring in the music of that performance's setlist and then to go rogue and take requests from her peeps. Sunday night's side trips, though, brought Levi K up to sing his "Pentecostal" arrangement of George Michael's FAITH, Amber Iman, who joined for the duet STILLNESS from Lempicka (a musical 9 years in development that has made the rounds of the Elphabas - Bean, Murney, Brescia, & Espinosa - as it has moved from page to stage, telling a story based on the life of painter, Tamara de Lempicka), and Jeff... From Florida. No really my dearlings, Jeff... From Florida joined Eden on the stage, owing to his contribution to her crowd-funded CD and the perk offering of the chance to sing with her at a New York gig; he flew in, you see. And while one might think this would be another "Bad News" entry in this piece of reporting, the good news is Jeff KILLED IT singing THE PRAYER with Eden, prompting an audience member to call out, "Time to leave Florida Jeff." So, along with my 5 Out Of 5 Rainbows score for the lady, what you need to know is this...

Eden Espinosa: Unplugged and Unplanned plays The Green Room 42 WITH COMPLETELY DIFFERENT SHOWS February 28 & March 6th, 15th & 22nd. For information and tickets please visit The Green Room 42 website: HERE

Find Eden Espinosa online at her webby: HERE

Eden Espinosa has a contest leading up to each show in which tickets are given away. For that information visit her Ye Olde FaceBooke page: HERE





