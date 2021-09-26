BWW Review: CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! Sets Itself Up For A Bright Future at The Green Room 42

Since being created during the quarantine of 2020 CABARET ON THE COUCH has produced eighteen shows supporting fifteen non-profit theater organizations, and in those eighteen shows, they have featured over one hundred fifty artists - this is (in a word) amazing. This organization created by Elizabeth Fahsbender, Hannah Hall, Ian McQueen, and Tori Vitucci as a virtual way of spreading joy for viewers and performers during the pandemic became a force of nature and a force for good, in all aspects of its mission statement going, perhaps surprisingly, further than any of its creators might have imagined. But it has gone far, it has begun, it's here now, and if there is justice in the world, Cabaret On The Couch is here to stay, hopefully, to continue online shows that can feature artists from all over the world, as well as live performances as uplifting and well-curated as Friday nights.

The Cabaret On The Couch Founders

For their very first episode of CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! The COTC team joined forces with BROADWAY FOR ARTS EDUCATION (BAE) in their fundraising efforts. From their website, "Broadway for Arts Education creates a bridge between the Broadway community and underserved youth, using arts education as a tool to open doors through which tomorrow's leaders can emerge." If that doesn't grab the attention and make one get involved, nothing will, and thank goodness that COTC got involved because The Green Room 42 was sold at capacity, which means important monetary gain for BAE... but there were great gains to be had at the show itself, which featured four beautiful young members of the Broadway For Arts Education, working alongside some of the best professional talents in the business, including some of the COTC founders.

Benjamin Houghton, BAE Cofounder and Executive Director

Spacing the appearances of Youth Pride Chorus members Alex Chavez, Z Longo, Oscar Rosario, and Sean LML throughout the evening, Cabaret On The Couch Live gave the audience a chance to see BAE's efforts at work, as the four performers in training tackled musical numbers from Waitress, Man of La Mancha, and The Wiz, and one tune by The Orion Experience. Each of the young people brought to the stage varying degrees of training and ability but focus and desire of commensurate levels, all of them excelling at their storytelling but also at allowing themselves to be that which is most uniquely them. Appearing alongside Eleri Ward, Keri Rene Fuller and BAE ambassador Vishal Vaidya was more than a thrill for the young adults - it was a great opportunity to learn about musical storytelling through observation: each of the celebrity guests brought their A-Game, shining in ways easily noted by anyone but especially by four young artists in training, looking to grow as they broaden their live performance experience. Especially moving was when Oscar Rosario blurted out, moments before performing a fantastic "Impossible Dream" that "There are so many of you!" which was quite exciting and terrifying for someone not used to singing in front of a large live audience. It was a great reminder of just how magical it can be, standing up on that stage in the spotlight.

Musical Director Camille Johnson

There is a great future for the COTC team, and not just with virtual performances and live concerts; though each of their shows benefits a different arts organization, it is worth considering forming an alliance with BAE, one that could lead to classes, mentorships, and youth-oriented shows. Perhaps the greatest thing that COTC has going for it is the age of its founders. These are young people with a handle on the way things are done today, what the young people seek from the arts, and how to reach them through social media and other avenues tailor-made to the young. Cabaret is an art form many do not know exists, and with young people running an organization like Cabaret On The Couch and bringing it to other young people, the art of cabaret can grow, evolve, and come into a bright future while providing future opportunities for people like Alex, Z, Oscar, and Sean. Moving forward with their live shows, though, the COTC founders and emcee for the evening, Logan Pitts, would be wise to consider leaving their phones off the stage. It doesn't set quite the right example for the performers (all of whom knew their material) to see the producers and Master of Ceremonies reading their text off of their phones. Pitts even made a joke about it, but this is no laughing matter; with this first show under their belt Cabaret On The Couch has an opportunity to decide the degree of professionalism they want to present, and they would all do well to do a YouTube search on the years that Angela Lansbury hosted the Tony Awards (1968, 1971, 1987, 1988, 1989) to see how elegant and admirable it is when the person running the show has come to work prepared and professional.

This is, of course, a minor ding from this writer who thoroughly enjoyed every minute of Cabaret On The Couch Live and who offers every ounce of support to the burgeoning organization, one that is wanted, needed, and (from the looks of it) right on track to make a big statement in the business.

Elizabeth Fahsbender and Hannah Hall

Ian McQueen and Tori Vitucci

Emcee Logan Pitts

Tori Vitucci and Logan Pitts

Alex Chavez performs "When He Sees Me" from Waitress

Z Longo Sings "The Cult of Dionysus"

Eleri Ward re-imagines "Being Alive"

Oscar Rosario sings "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha

Vishal Vaidya scores a hit with his own song "Stay With Me"

Emily Hausmann, Katryna Marttala and Ian McQueen slay with "Up To The Ladder of the Roof"

Keri Rene Fuller gives a moving "Welcome to the World"