BWW Previews: Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber Joins 9/14 Pajama Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, September 14 at 8pm, and feature famed musical director/composer John McDaniel, Broadway stars Christopher Sieber, N'Kenge, actress and recording artist Rena Strober, beltress extraordinaire Marissa Rosen and young theater singer Joshua Colley.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kathy Najimy, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances and chat via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://streamyard.com/xmxubixnih

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

