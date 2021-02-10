BWW Previews: Sean Patrick Murtagh THE MARIO 100! Concert No. 2 Set For February 27th

It's the birthday of the century and you're invited to the year-long celebration. Sean Patrick Murtagh proudly presents THE MARIO 100!, a concert series commemorating the Mario Lanza Centennial and the enduring legacy of the Golden Tenor of Hollywood. The award-winning singer will be presenting a series of 12 concerts covering 100 songs honoring the golden-voiced Italian-American operatic singer, and MGM crossover star, Mario Lanza. Everything from Puccini to Porter, Murtagh will create unforgettable and nostalgic evenings filled with opera, Neapolitan, American Songbook, and Broadway classics. Sean Patrick Murtagh will kick off the run of shows with Mario! A Salute to the Great Lanza, an encore presentation of his much-heralded cabaret debut, for which he won the 2020 MAC Award. The series begins Saturday, January 30th, 2021, the eve of Mario Lanza's 100th Birthday.

Sean Patrick Murtagh is an actor and singer based in New York City. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick made the big leap to NYC 10 years ago and has been thriving. His work has been seen on theatrical and cabaret stages on both coasts, Off-Broadway, and on TV & Film. He is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and represented for the stage by ATB Talent Agency. Most recently, Sean Patrick has been recognized with a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination for his Pantsless Living Room Concert Series, conceived and performed during the COVID-19 pandemic and live on Facebook.



Future shows include Serenade- Saturday, February 27th at 6 pm EST; O Dolce Napoli- Saturday, March 27th at 6 pm; The Golden Tenor of Hollywood- Saturday, April 24th at 6 pm EST; The Toast of Washington Heights- Saturday, May 29th at 6 pm EST; and many to be announced.



The Mario 100! will be performed live on Facebook and available on YouTube. For more information and concert announcements, please follow Sean Patrick, @seanieboysfnyc, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and check out www.seanpatrickmurtagh.com