BWW Previews: Mizrahi, Osnes, and Mancini make Pajama Cast Party debuts on October 26th

Caruso won't rest until he has chatted with every great artist.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, October 26 at 8pm, and feature Broadway leading lady Laura Osnes, cabaret and jazz pianist/singer/songwriter Billy Stritch, singer Monica Mancini and designer/cabaret singer/bon vivant Isaac Mizrahi.

In recent of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Marc Shaiman, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZoisBsHIog

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

