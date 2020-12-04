BWW Previews: Marieann Meringolo Live Streams IN THE SPIRIT! December 5, 2020

Marieann Meringolo: In The Spirit!

A Facebook LIVE Event - Sat. December 5, 2020 @ 7PM

"Ms. Meringolo, a singer who bears some physical and vocal resemblance to Barbra Streisand...is not shy about emoting in grand style. She also has a sense of humor that comes into play at appropriate moments." - The New York Times

Marieann Meringolo, an award-winning vocalist brings her critically acclaimed annual holiday show In The Spirit virtually this year LIVE on Saturday, December 5th at 7 PM ET! Joined by her longtime musical director and arranger Doyle Newmyer, this annual holiday tradition celebration is not to be missed, and it's sure to put you "In The Spirit" this holiday season - from the comforts of your own home!

Directed by award-winning theatre director Will Nunziata, expect classic holiday songs, sung in a way that'll make you feel you're hearing them for the first time, as well as original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics! According to Cabaret Scenes, "Marieann Meringolo brings a dynamism all her own to the meticulous lineup of songs she chooses. She is a persuasive performer who can step on a stage and deliver songs with natural authority. Many holiday tunes are so familiar that audiences listen with half an ear, but when you hear her potent 'Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,' you have to sit up and pay attention. If a strong, belting vocal delivery is your preference, Meringolo has it. Prefer sensitive intensity? Just listen to 'Mary, Did You Know?' (Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene), a song recorded many times by country singers, Meringolo's rich, resonant tone brings in a sophisticated layer of wisdom over the obvious religious tradition."

From "Silver Bells" to "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," hear Christmas like you've never heard it before!

For tickets, a suggested donation of $25 can be made to http://PayPal.Me/MarieannMeringolo. To view the performance, go to www.facebook.com/marieann.meringolo.

