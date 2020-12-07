BWW Previews: MOY-BORGEN & BOURNE'S OFFICE PARTY Presents Holiday Episode December 8

Two time MAC Award Nominees for Duo/Group Cheo Bourne and Lena Moy-Borgen (Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party) are back in the office with a fun holiday video! Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party is a long-running variety show that has been entertaining audiences at Don't Tell Mama with special guests, trivia games, and cake. Join them for the premiere of their first-ever "At Home" video for a fun twist on a classic holiday song, Tuesday, December 8th at 3 pm on YouTube v

See the duo that Cabaret Scenes Magazine calls "so much fun and so entertaining!"

Lena Moy-Borgen is a New York City-based performer, writer, and drama teacher. She has appeared onstage and off at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Signature Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, PS 122, Paper Mill Playhouse, the Bushwick Starr, and more! She was the 2019 host of Mama's Next Big Act at Don't Tell Mama's. She is a 7 time Broadway World Cabaret Award nominee, as well as a 3 time MAC Award nominee. Her cabaret shows include Glam Girl in a Grunge World, LenaLenaLena: The Holiday Show, The Awards Show, and The Super Pregnant Show. She is the Executive Director of Play On! Studios, a theater and music enrichment studio on the Upper West Side (playonstudios.com).

Cheo Bourne is an actor, singer, and cabaret artist who toured for 3 years nationally and internationally with the famed singing group The Platters as well as performing his own cabaret works and theater in and around New York City, where he lives. Cheo's cabaret works include Moy-Borgen and Bourne's Office Party, Touche, HELLO, Never Far From Home, You and I, Journey Home and Get Ready. He was first runner-up in Mama's Next Big Act competition 2016 at Don't Tell Mama's. Cheo's regional theater credits include Shine! and The Water Dream (New York Musical Theater Festival, NYMF); The Battles (The Gym at Judson); Xanadu, Jerry Springer - The Opera (SpeakEasy Stage Company); Passing Strange, Hot Mikado, Cabaret (New Repertory Theater); Of Mice and Men, Animal Farm (New Rep On Tour); Harriet Jacobs (Underground Railway Theater); HONK! (Wheelock Family Theatre, Best Actor IRNE and Broadway World Award nominations); The Comedy of Errors (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co.);

