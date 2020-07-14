BWW Previews: Julie Halston and VIRTUAL HALSTON Welcome The Inimitable Eureka From HBO's We're Here

Broadway, film and television actress Julie Halston, whose weekly variety show Virtual Halston is now in its third COVID-Era month, will welcome one of the drag stars of the hit HBO series We're Here, Eureka O'Hara, to the Friday, July 17th episode at 5 p.m. (EST) on YouTube. Eureka co-stars with Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela on the unscripted series where they visit small cities and towns across America. We're Here was recently renewed for a second season on HBO. With her appearance on Friday, Eureka joins a growing list of celebrities who drop in via ZOOM to the YouTube channel of Jim Caruso each week for an hour-long chat with Ms. Halston. Recent guests include Mo Rocca, Santino Fontana, Judy Gold, Charles Busch, Mario Cantone, Lilli Cooper, Max von Essen, and others. The show Virtual Halston is a fun and fizzy cocktail hour of comedy, dish, Ms. Halston's trademark readings of wedding announcements, and outrageous celebrity tales, observations, and lengthy, in-depth conversations with the artists that fans are longing to hear from and get to know.

Launched in April 2020 on HBO, the first season of We're Here is a six-part unscripted series that follows small-town residents as they are recruited and trained to participate in a one-night-only drag performance in each episode. Former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela help prepare their 'drag daughters' by teaching them how to step outside their comfort zones. Eureka's drag daughters in season one have included Clifton of Twin Falls, Idaho, a local straight musician who arrives at a greater understanding of the LGBTQ community by exploring his inner drag queen, and Lynn, a lesbian in Ruston, Louisiana, who lost her left arm and leg but wants to reclaim her independence.

A native of Tennessee who was raised by a single mom, Eureka stands 6'4" (without heels) and "represents for all the big guys, girls, and gender-fluid beings" as the "Plus Size model of the world". One of Eureka's goals is to give bigger people around the world confidence to go out and live their dreams.

Eureka is part of two Emmy nominated casts, with appearances that include We're Here, AJ And The Queen, RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 9 and 10, MTV, VH1, Entertainment Tonight; Eureka has also appeared on stage in a production of Women Behind Bars. Eureka competed on nine national drag states before the age of 26.

Proceeds from Virtual Halston (donations suggested) benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Virtual Halston is produced by Julie Halston and Jim Caruso. Ruby Locknar serves as technical director.

See Virtual Halston on Fridays at 5 pm EST at this Youtube link HERE

Photos provided by Sum Rudy PR

