BWW Previews: Julie Halston Welcomes Debbie Gravitte and Alex Getlin to VIRTUAL HALSON on 9/4

Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen has launched "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week, Broadway stars Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway) and Alex Getlin (Godspell) will be Ms. Halston's guests, which will air on Friday, September 4 at 5pm EDT on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.

Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org

A founding member of Charles Busch 's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off- Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center.

Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class." Other TV credits include "Difficult People," "Law and Order SVU" and in "Divorce" on HBO. In addition, Miss Halston has won numerous awards for her solo comedy performances and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Off-Broadway Alliance in 2011.

