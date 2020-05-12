BWW Previews: Julie Halston Joins Family Of Live Streaming Artists With The Premiere of VIRTUAL HALSTON

To Host Weekly One-On-One Livestream Talk Show

Premiering Friday, May 22 at 5 pm EDT

Mario Cantone has signed on as Halston's first guest, which will premiere on Friday, May 22 at 5 pm EDT on YouTube and BroadwayWorld.com. Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch "Virtual Halston," a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. At press time, funny manhas signed on as Halston's first guest, which will premiere on Friday, May 22 at 5 pm EDT on YouTube and BroadwayWorld.com. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=defgiKb-634

Michael Urie, Santino Fontana, Maddie Corman, and Charles Busch are also scheduled to appear on future shows. "Virtual Halston" will also offer a quick-fire segment called "Affirmations and Devotionals," which will salute hilarious and slightly insane celebrity-driven video clips and stories. , andare also scheduled to appear on future shows. "Virtual Halston" will also offer a quick-fire segment called "Affirmations and Devotionals," which will salute hilarious and slightly insane celebrity-driven video clips and stories.

Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org

A founding member of Charles Busch 's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off-Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center.

Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class." Other TV credits include "Difficult People," "Law and Order SVU" and "Divorce" on HBO. In addition, Miss Halston has won numerous awards for her solo comedy performances and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Off-Broadway Alliance in 2011.

