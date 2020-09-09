BWW Previews: Julie Halston Finally Welcomes Jim Caruso to VIRTUAL HALSTON

Halston and Caruso Together Again For The Hundredth Time

Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen has launched "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This next week, long-time friend and producer Jim Caruso will be Ms. Halston's guest, which will air on Friday, September 11 at 5pm ET on the Cast Party Network on YouTube. Expect the besties to dish the insider show biz gossip and delve into their celebrity encounters! Oh yes, there will be name-dropping!

Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl, Andrew Rannells, Mo Rocca, Mario Cantone, Max von Essen, Eureka!, Santino Fontana, Judy Gold, Marilu Henner, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Colman Domingo, Jessica Vosk, Jane Monheit, Anthony Wayne, Frank DiLella, Lilly Cooper, Mary Testa, and Charles Busch have already appeared on past shows. "Virtual Halston" will also offer a quick-fire segment called "Affirmations and Devotionals," which will salute hilarious and slightly insane celebrity-driven video clips and stories.

"Virtual Halston" will be seen every Friday at 5pm EDT, and is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill.

Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org

Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage.

A founding member of Charles Busch's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off- Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center.

Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class." Other TV credits include "Difficult People," "Law and Order SVU" and in "Divorce" on HBO. In addition, Miss Halston has won numerous awards for her solo comedy performances and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Off-Broadway Alliance in 2011.

