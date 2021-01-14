BWW Previews: John and Jessica and Julie Make January 15th VIRTUAL HALSTON Just Right

Broadway's Julie Halston Hosts

"Virtual Halston"

With Special Guests

John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey

Friday, January 15 at 5pm ET

Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen hosts "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

This coming week, Julie's guests will be guitarist/singer John Pizzarelli and singer/actress Jessica Molaskey . The show will air on Friday, January 15 at 5:00 pm on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.

Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey were described by the New York Times as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook. Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine 's Sunday in the Park with George. TIME has raved, "Sophisticated, jazzy and engaging, the Astaire-Rodgers of the cabaret world are at the top of their game."

Donations are encouraged, and proceeds for this particular episode go to the Save Birdland GoFundMe. Due to a ten-month closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic music room is currently being celebrated and financially uplifted by the community. Ms. Halston, Mr. Caruso, Ms. Molaskey, and Mr. Pizzarelli all call Birdland one of their favorite show biz homes.

Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall . Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis 's acclaimed production of You Can't Take It With You, starring James Earl Jones . Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg 's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage. A founding member of Charles Busch 's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off-Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class."

"Virtual Halston"Watch the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNAJCUhxaXE

Fridays at 5 pm EDTCast Party Network on YouTube