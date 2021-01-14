BWW Previews: John and Jessica and Julie Make January 15th VIRTUAL HALSTON Just Right

Broadway's Julie Halston Hosts
"Virtual Halston"
With Special Guests
John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey
Friday, January 15 at 5pm ET
Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston
has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen hosts "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.
This coming week, Julie's guests will be guitarist/singer John Pizzarelli
and singer/actress Jessica Molaskey
. The show will air on Friday, January 15 at 5:00 pm on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.
Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli
and Jessica Molaskey
were described by the New York Times as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli
has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook. Jessica Molaskey
is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim
and James Lapine
's Sunday in the Park with George. TIME has raved, "Sophisticated, jazzy and engaging, the Astaire-Rodgers of the cabaret world are at the top of their game."
"Virtual Halston" fans have been entertained by conversations with Michael Urie
, Mercedes Ruehl
, Andrew Rannells
, Mo Rocca
, Mario Cantone
, BeBe Winans
, Max von Essen
, Eureka!, Santino Fontana
, Judy Gold
, Marilu Henner
, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Colman Domingo
, Jessica Vosk
, Lewis Black
, Jane Monheit
, Anthony Wayne
, Frank DiLella
, Lilly Cooper
, Mary Testa
, and Charles Busch
, among many others.
"Virtual Halston" is seen every Friday at 5 pm EDT and is produced by Ruby Locknar
and Jim Caruso
, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill
.
Donations are encouraged, and proceeds for this particular episode go to the Save Birdland GoFundMe. Due to a ten-month closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic music room is currently being celebrated and financially uplifted by the community. Ms. Halston, Mr. Caruso, Ms. Molaskey, and Mr. Pizzarelli all call Birdland one of their favorite show biz homes.
Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall
. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff
Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis
's acclaimed production of You Can't Take It With You, starring James Earl Jones
. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg
's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre
and Hartford Stage. A founding member of Charles Busch
's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off-Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman
at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class."
Julie Halston
"Virtual Halston"
Watch the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNAJCUhxaXE
Fridays at 5 pm EDT
Cast Party Network on YouTube