BWW Previews: Jamie deRoy & Friends Holiday Show: Part 1 Airs Sunday, December 20

Jamie deRoy & friends Holiday Show: Part 1 will air on Sunday, December 20 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.



Seen on this episode: Deborah Tranelli and The Young People's Theater Project, Sal Viviano, The Fruitcakes: Kerri Jill Garbis, Rebecca Kupka and Erica Schroeder, Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee, Grace Garland, The Accidentals: Marcia Pelletiere, Bill Mitchell, Jim Vincent, Rosie Vallese and Margaret Dorn, Eric Michael Gillett and Kelli O'Hara, Jeff Harnar, Kevin Meaney (1956-2016) and Jamie deRoy with The Accidentals