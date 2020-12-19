Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: Jamie deRoy & Friends Holiday Show: Part 1 Airs Sunday, December 20

The indefatigable Jamie deRoy keeps producing and entertaining.

Dec. 19, 2020  

Jamie deRoy & friends Holiday Show: Part 1 will air on Sunday, December 20 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.


Seen on this episode: Deborah Tranelli and The Young People's Theater Project, Sal Viviano, The Fruitcakes: Kerri Jill Garbis, Rebecca Kupka and Erica Schroeder, Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee, Grace Garland, The Accidentals: Marcia Pelletiere, Bill Mitchell, Jim Vincent, Rosie Vallese and Margaret Dorn, Eric Michael Gillett and Kelli O'Hara, Jeff Harnar, Kevin Meaney (1956-2016) and Jamie deRoy with The Accidentals



