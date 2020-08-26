BWW Previews: HAPPY HOUR with BEEGIE 'The Birdland Special' Premieres September 4th

Beegie & Monica welcome Caruso, Douglas & Baker to the airwaves

Legendary jazz pianist Beegie Adair has been providing the world with regular online programming for several months, since America was hit by the COVID crisis by way of her Youtube channel and the program HAPPY HOUR WITH BEEGIE. With her longtime collaborator Monica Ramey, this revered artist welcomes other artists into virtual chat rooms to discuss music, THEIR music, and the ways in which jazz is made.

On September 9th, Beegie and Monica will offer a special episode of Happy Hour With Beegie, when they welcome three of their colleagues from BIRDLAND, which is Beegie's New York City home away from home. Together, Adair and Ramey will chat with Birdland emcee and host Jim Caruso, the reigning chanteuse of the club, Natalie Douglas, and oft-featured musical director and pianist extraordinaire Matt Baker.

HAPPY HOUR with BEEGIE: "The BIRDLAND Special"

featuring Jim Caruso, Natalie Douglas and Matt Baker



Premiering Friday, 9/4/20 at 7pm central/8pm eastern.

Watch HERE (Reminder available through Youtube)

Monica Ramey extolls: "We will talk with Jim, Natalie and Matt about Birdland's new pay-per-view/on-demand series with www.broadwayworld.com, RADIO FREE BIRDLAND, their careers and a really fun Q & A from fans. This extended presentation was a blast to record and we're eager to share our stories and laughs with all of you!"

When asked about the program, Monica offers that "HAPPY HOUR with BEEGIE was created in April to support those who are, like us, in COVID quarantine. As the world begins to open up, millions of people at high-risk cannot safely leave their home without fear of infection. Furthermore, millions of individuals are choosing to stay home to ensure that they are not infecting those who are high-risk. Our goal was simply to create a distraction and to continue to connect with fans and friends as we were before the virus.

HAPPY HOUR isn't a concert, but a lively conversation with some of Beegie's friends, peers and others she's wanted to work with or meet over the years. There is always a music element to the show, but but the primary purpose is to enjoy a drink of choice and fun stories, memories and hopefully lots of laughter. Our previous guests include Billy Stritch, Clifton Davis, Tamir Hendelman, Delbert McClinton, Beegie's trio-mates Roger Spencer & Chris Brown and actor Dirk Blocker. We have several more shows planned for the next few months. HAPPY HOUR is always free to watch. We premiere a new show every other Friday night at 7pm central/8pm eastern on Beegie's Official Youtube Channel. We also live chat with fans during the show. The show is always available to view after its premiere.

We don't monetize these episodes, but we do encourage viewers to visit www.beegieadair.com to purchase music and merchandise from her official store. A portion of all sales will benefit live venues around the country throughout the rest of 2020."

Watch HAPPY HOUR with BEEGIE on Youtube HERE or on the Beegie Adair website HERE

