BWW Previews: Carly Ozard Presents VOICES OF COLOR: All the Colors Online Concert January 15th

Celebrate a New Year with a new concert series that celebrates Voices of Color from Coast to Coast and everywhere in between. Many times, People of Color (POC) are left out and excluded from stages, performance venues, nightclub lineups, and casting with the standard excuse that this talent is "Hard to Find." Well, no more excuses- All the Colors is the first installment of the All The Colors Series, which will do away with the commonly accepted myth that Performers of Color are "hard to find." Singer/ Producer/ Activist Carly Ozard steps forward in allyship to help amplify the voices of friends, colleagues, and collaborators she has had the honor of sharing the stage with, as well witness their brilliance from the audience. Ozard challenges and welcomes Casting Directors, Nightclub Booking Agents, and Theatre Companies to transform how they not only promote, but enthusiastically seek out diversity and inclusion.

The lineup features mind blowing, award winning, star caliber talents such as: Ilene Pabon, Kwame Remy, Richard E. Waits, Zulfiya Asquino, India Chai, Samantha Rose Cardenas, Natalie Douglas, Gary Stanford, Tracy Camp, David LaMarr, and Teresa Attridge. From New York City to the Bay Area, these talents have graced the stages at Birdland, Feinstein's 54 Below, TheatreWorks, A.C.T., Feinstein's at the Nikko, National Tours and more.

The concert is a Free Event and will be streamed on YouTube and FB Live Friday, January 15th at 2pm PST/ 5pm EST.

Gary Stanford Jr, Innovative Educator and Musical Theater Director, shares with Ozard in and open and honest interview how as a community we can create much needed change to bring radical inclusion and diversity to our stages, thrusting All The Colors into the spotlight- telling their stories on their terms, making tokenism a thing of the past.

Also included in the program is a performance by Avishi Phadke and Leo Diaz, from the Sunnyvale Community Players' Production of Once on this Island, directed by Stanford. The production escaped cancellation due in large part to Standford's leadership and became a successful Virtual and Covid Compliant Production.

To watch, please visit Carly Ozard's YouTube Channel on www.youtube.com/c/CarlyOzard

Carly Ozard (they/them/She) is a non-binary singer, actor, songwriter, concert producer, and EDM recording artist. As an activist, they have produced concerts on both east and west coasts for various HIV/AIDS, Animal Rescue and Health foundations at the DNA Lounge, Feinstein's 54 Below, The Friars Club, and more. Carly is a proud member of AEA, ASCAP and is signed to Sobel Nation Records with an emphasis in Electric Dance Music. They have headlined Puerto Vallarta, Feinstein's at the Nikko, Feinstein's 54 Below, Stage 72 at the Triad and made their Lincoln Center Debut in 2019. A beloved busker with Music Under New York, Carly built her foundation in the gritty subways of New York, providing happy music for the Big Apple Commuters. Follow them @CarlyOzard on IG and Spotify!