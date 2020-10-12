BWW Previews: Award Winning Marc Shaiman Joins October 12th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY

Caruso keeps the Cast Party quality high with this week's guests

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, October 12 at 8pm, and feature Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter Marc Shaiman, Broadway star Margo Seibert, pop singer/songwriter Jann Klose, 2-time Grammy-nominated singer Karina Nuvo, and up-and-coming theater actress/singer Ava Locknar.



In past episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. When the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LeefSxIv4s

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles