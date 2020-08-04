Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: And The Pajama Cast Party Hits Just Keep On Coming With Ace And Diana On August 10

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young are among the latest guests to sit down with Jim Caruso

Aug. 4, 2020  

BWW Previews: And The Pajama Cast Party Hits Just Keep On Coming With Ace And Diana On August 10Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, August 10, and feature "American Idol" and Broadway stars Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young, young violin virtuoso Jonathan Russell, jazz singer Michelle Johnson, nightclub performer Deborah Silver, singer/comic Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, and young singer Melissa Ramondelli. The YouTube link for the show is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvx-WZGu33w
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm ET
YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

