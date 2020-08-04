BWW Previews: And The Pajama Cast Party Hits Just Keep On Coming With Ace And Diana On August 10
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young are among the latest guests to sit down with Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.
The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, August 10, and feature "American Idol" and Broadway stars Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young, young violin virtuoso Jonathan Russell, jazz singer Michelle Johnson, nightclub performer Deborah Silver, singer/comic Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, and young singer Melissa Ramondelli. The YouTube link for the show is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvx-WZGu33w
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Megan Hilty, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm ET
View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvx-WZGu33w
YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page
