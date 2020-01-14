BWW Photo Flash: LEOLA - GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE at The Green Room 42

Leola is starting her second year in residency at The Green Room 42, to the joy of her disciples! A fan of Leola's since impresario Will Nolan introduced her to the public, I am rarely able to attend her Thursday night sermons, due to a standing engagement I have on the fourth day of each week, but fortune smiled on me last night, as Leola played a Monday. Knowing full well that I could not review the sermon GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE because Broadway World's Bobby Patrick had already done so, I thought it was time my camera caught the septuagenarian redneck lesbian in action.

How glad I am that I did, because Leola was in top form last night, with this show that is informative, inspirational and hi-ho-larious, judging by the screams of laughter coming from the crowd. She is a true original, completely worthy of the honor of a residency at The Green Room 42.

Long may she Preach.

