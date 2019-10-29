BWW Photo Flash Exclusive: TUESDAYS AT 54 WITH ROBBIE ROZELLE at Feinstein's/54 Below

Show business Jack-of-All-Trades Robbie Rozelle dropped me a note today to say that Kristin Pulido had dropped by Tuesdays With Robbie Rozelle at 54 Below to make some gorgeous photos of their most recent show. Always interested in looking at some gorgeous show photos, I asked to see them. One look at Ms. Pulido's shots was enough for me to ask Robbie if I could share them with BWW readers and, natch, he and Kristin Pulido said yes, without hesitation.

So here are some exclusive Kristin Pulido originals of (in order of appearance): Robbie Rozelle, Max Crumm, Tanya Barton, Jonathan Demar, Elizabeth Maxman, Conor Ryan, Joe Agase and Alexandra Silber.

Enjoy!

Thanks, Robbie and Kristin for sharing these fab photos and this look at the fun happening twice a month at Tuesdays at 54 with Robbie Rozelle! We at BWW can't wait to see the November installments featuring Christian Dante White, Nicholas Barasch, Lesli Margherita and all the other amazing guests scheduled.

For information about the Variety/Talk/Game show Tuesday's at 54 with Robbie Rozelle please visit the 54 Below Website

All photos by Kristin Pulido





