BWW NEWS: Anniversary Episode of JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Promises Surprises Galore

It's been said that "a mic is a terrible thing to waste." So showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the pandemic put a halt to "Cast Party," the award-winning open mic night he's been hosting since 2003. With the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, the musical variety show went virtual as "Pajama Cast Party," streaming into homes everywhere via Cast Party Network on YouTube.



Musical guests of "Pajama Cast Party" have included hundreds of Broadway, jazz and pop stars including Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Melissa Manchester, Clint Holmes, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Jane Monheit, Ariana DeBose, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Marc Shaiman, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Toni Tennille, who have served musical performances via live stream. The show also shines a spotlight on up-and-coming talent whose shows, high school musicals or recitals were canceled due to the shutdown.



"Pajama Cast Party" is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, March 29, and will feature a cast of surprise celebrity guests known only to producer Locknar. Even Mr. Caruso has been kept in the dark, which will no doubt create the "come-what-mayhem" audiences have come to expect.



"Pajama Cast Party" can be seen live on the YouTube Cast Party Network every Monday at 8 pm ET. It also streams on various Facebook pages, including BroadwayWorld.com. Each week 10,000 - 15,000 viewers are entertained, helping make "Cast Party" the longest-running and most-watched variety show in the history of New York nightlife!

"Pajama Cast Party" accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Jim Caruso, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.



Jim Caruso's "Pajama Cast Party"

Monday, March 29 at 8 pm ET

Cast Party Network on YouTube HERE

The artwork featured in this article was rendered by Justin "Squigs" Robertson