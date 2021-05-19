BWW Interview: Karen Mason of VACCINATIN' RHYTHM

Karen Mason has been vaccinated, yo, and she is ready to sing for her supper. A few days ago the Broadway veteran and recent HALSTON cast member took her act before an audience in a very interesting venue, and discovered that the thrill was still there, the voice was strong as ever, and the audience was ready ... and then some. So, the award-winner is taking bookings and hitting the road!

The first stop for Karen is the New Hope, Pennsylvania regional theater BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE, where the art of cabaret is being made welcome with a summer run titled SPOTLIGHT CONCERT SERIES that features some of New York's most respected and well-loved nightclub artists. In true Barry Kleinbort fashion, Karen's new show has one of the most clever titles in town: VACCINATIN' RHYTHM, and those dates at Buck's County Playhouse start tomorrow night, May 20th, and conclude the following night, May 21st (information and tickets available HERE) but they won't her last area appearances because in a few weeks Mason will appear in Forestburgh, New York for the Seventy-five and Thrive concert series at Forestburgh Playhouse (information and tickets available HERE). As always, Ms. Mason will be accompanied by her musical director, the invaluable Mr. Christopher Denny.

Before Karen hits the road for her out-of-town club dates (and before she books more, as one of the industry's most in-demand artists) I asked Karen to spend a little time with me talking about the last year, Ewan McGregor, performance anxiety, and the need for Judge Karen on a Law and Order show.

See our talk below and then visit the Karen Mason website HERE.

Photo of Karen Mason by Bill Westmoreland