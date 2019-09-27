BWW Interview: Betsy Wolfe On Her Return to Feinstein's/54 Below and Why Perfection is Boring

Broadway's Betsy Wolfe has been captivating audiences for years with performances in hits like Waitress, Falsettos, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood and is returning to Feinstein's/54 Below this October for an encore of All Bets Are Off. Sold out this past spring, this high-energy, humorous, and delightful solo show will take audiences on a journey of exploring show business! Wolfe will share songs and stories about the lessons learned, magic moments, and the importance of personal growth.

BroadwayWorld had the chance to chat with the leading lady prior to performances about her personal journey; biggest musical influences; fondness for cabaret; and why perfection is boring!

Congrats on your return to Feinstein's/54 Below! What is the most exciting part about performing at an iconic NY venue like this one?

I am so excited to be coming back to Feinstein's/54 Below for an encore of All Bets Are Off! The shows were a lot of fun back in March and the audiences were awesome. There is such a sense of comfort and familiarity with that room!

Your show explores the stressful, magical, and uncertain world of show business! Can you talk a little bit about how your material will bring that journey to life?

The show has certainly morphed into its own kind of event! One of my favorite elements about cabaret is the storytelling aspect and being able to interact with audiences. I'm looking forward to sharing my journey with show business and some of the backstories!

The music involved will certainly come from shows I've done and anecdotes from my career. I was a super dramatic child and was destined to be on stage (laughs!) There may even be some entries from my childhood journal that make an appearance.

What is the greatest lesson that you have learned about yourself from being in this business?

Perfection is boring and it's OK not to completely master one specific thing. I feel like I've accepted and grown to love the ups and downs of this industry, as well as the unique challenges and gifts along the way. I have such a respect for storytelling and embracing vulnerability and feel really lucky for the career I have. The whole point of life is to keep growing!

Who are some of your personal musical influences?

Some of my biggest musical influences include Billy Joel for starters. I am such a fan of his ability to write music - there's such a theatrical element to his process. I also greatly admire Carol Burnett - she is such a bad-ass female - and appreciate how she connects with her work. She certainly has inspired my love for sketch comedy and cabaret!

Have to get a Waitress question in! Thinking back on your time as Jenna, what stood out to you the most about that particular role and why do you think she is such a role model for the everyday woman?

Before I began my time on stage as Jenna, I had no idea of the impact her character has on both men and women. Her journey is a message of hope and is beautifully imperfect and flawed. Waitress teaches us so much about forgiveness, love, and courage. Audiences deeply connect to her and you just want to root for her! We all experience being the underdog at one time or another in our lives.

The music is just gorgeous and so universal - Sara Bareilles is a total genius!

Can you spill any secrets on upcoming plans or projects?

I had shot a film this summer and am looking forward to its release! I've also been working a lot on engagements for BroadwayEvolved, a Broadway intensive for students & educators that I've co-created with Cynthia Rose. We are gearing up for Chicago and Kansas City next month. I love being able to spend time with the next generation and provide access to Broadway artists. You have to give back!

Catch Betsy at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 4th and 5th @ 7 p.m. Click here for more information and to buy tickets: https://54below.com/events/betsy-wolfe-2/





