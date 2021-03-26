BWW Feature: Spotlight On Debbie Wileman - A Video Library

Debbie Wileman cracked the code. At the start of the pandemic the insanely gifted singing actress posted a video on her social media of her singing as Judy Garland. It was part of a series in which she would sing A SONG A DAY. That first video got picked up, pass on, tweeted, re-tweeted, shared and shared again and before she knew it, everyone in the world was a Debbie Wileman fan. Through the series, her exceptional talent, and her infectious personality, Wileman became a cyberlebrity, making friends and fans all over the world. She found herself appearing as a guest on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, collaborating with Billy Stritch on some of her daily contributions, doing an interview with Richard Skipper, and winning the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Vocalist, in a special year featuring online content. The next step for the internet sensation is to bring her act from the UK to post-Covid New York City, meet all the friends she has made here, and move to the next level of her performing career.

Find Debbie Wileman on Facebook HERE and on YouTube HERE.

