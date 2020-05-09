BWW Feature: Christine Lavin Announces Live Streaming Concert for Mother's Day In Wonderful Email To Friends

I have never met Christine Lavin in person but she has become one of my favorite E-penpals, always sending messages replete with positivity, creativity, and her unique voice. She is so funny and so smart and scoops the world a lot of the time, bringing me intel and content I would have never gotten without her.

So when Christine sent an email today telling me she was doing a Mother's Day Concert tomorrow from home, it was clear the word had to get out, so popular and prolific is she. It was also clear that the only way to do it was to copy the email and share it with the world, even though there are personal messages in the email that won't pertain to the readers -- but the missive will serve to show that which everyone knows: Christine Lavin is a woman and an artist led by passion and an indomitable spirit.

I am doing a live online Mother's Day concert on Sunday for the Philly Folk Song Society from 2 PM Eastern (11 AM Pacific) - 3:30 PM Eastern-- using my iPhone so please no one call me -- I don't know what might happen and don't want to find out

Just a head's up -- I'm doing a special Mother's Day Concert on Sunday for the Philadelphia Folk Song Society -- I've worked really hard on this and my Irish friend Mary will be in my apartment manning the chat room -- it suddenly occurred to me, 'What happens if my iPhone rings?"

I don't want to find out.

I hardly ever get phone calls these days but Murphy's Law would say if someone's going to call me, it would happen then. Online shows are my main means of income these days and I'm on a constant learning curve. One of these days I'll graduate!

If you want to attend the tickets start at $5 -- and if you have more than one person watching, why, the bigger the group, then you're practically making money watching the show. Ha! During the show, Mary will be collecting the names of mothers and daughters watching together. We will put all the names in a hat and when I get to the penultimate song, "Sometimes Mother Really Does Know Best" I will draw a set of names from a hat and that mother and daughter will 'star' in the song. So if you know any mothers/daughters who quarrel about tattoos, piercings, and facelifts, tell them, hey, this song's for you!

The final song is a sing-a-long -- the lyrics are at the end of this email if you want to practice. It's an arrangement of two old favorites ("Dream Dream Dream" and "A Summer Song") -- this arrangement was written by my friend Larry Robbins decades ago -- last year a church choir in Scotland tracked me down to get this arrangement so they could sing it -- thanks again, Larry!

And for my brothers and sisters and cousins -- if you're in the chatroom please let everybody know who you are -- you can tell them how much you had to put up with I started playing guitar at the age of 12 and writing songs at 13 and you still can't believe I make a living at it. Ha!

Philadelphia Folksong Society

I have a brand new song I plan to do tomorrow -- it's about Mom and Mary -- a true story. I hope you like it --

"My Sister Mary & My Mother" (Click title to see video)



I recorded this song using my iPhone and Yeti mic, the same set-up I'll be using tomorrow -- I think it sounds pretty good. The iPhone camera is so much better than the laptop camera, so even though it does leave me open to the live disaster of getting a phone call during the concert, I'm going to take that risk.

And if any of you know of a way to ensure that the phone doesn't ring while broadcasting, please let me know!



Here's the final song -- and also a link to how it will sound -- I hope!

"Dream Dream Dream/A Summer Song"

by The Everly Brothers and Chad Stewart & Jeremy Clyde

LINK to Song

When I want you in my arms

when I want you and all your charms

whenever I want you all I have to do

is dree-ee-ee-eee-eeeam

dream dream dream

When I feel blue in the night

when I need you to hold me tight

whenever I want you all I have to do

is dree-eee-eee-eee-eam

dream dream dream . . .

[Switch to "A Summer Song"]

Of trees - swayin' in the summer breeze

showin' off their silver leaves

as we walked by

soft kisses on a summer's day

laughin all our cares away

just you and I

[Back to 'Dream Dream Dream']

I could make you mine

taste your liips of wine anytime

night or day

only trouble is

gee whiz!

I'm dreamin' my life away

Oh I need you so

that I could die

I love you so

and that is why

whenever I want you

all I have to do

is dree-eee-eee-eee-eam

dream dream dream

dree-eee-eee-eee-eam

(more harmonies)

I could make you mine

taste your lips of wine

anytime night or day

only trouble is

CHEEZE - WHIZ

I'm dreaming my life away away

[MODULATE! AND SING EITHER SONG]

AND WHEN THE RAIN

I need you so that I could die

BEATS AGAINST MY WINDOWPANE

I love you so And that is why

I'LL THINK OF SUMMER DAYS AGAIN

whenever I want all I have to do

AND DREAM OF YOU

is dree-eee-eee-eee-eam

dream dream dream

AND DREAM OF YOU

dree-eee-eee-eee-eam

dream dream dream

AND DREAM OF YOU

dree-eee-eee-eee-eam

dream dream dream

AND DREAM OF YOU

Mr. Sandman . . .

send me a dream . . .

Doncha wish your girlfriend was hot like me . . .

Dream a little dream of me . . .

And if you have YOUR cellphone handy, videotape yourself singing along -- I'm going to try to make a video with as many clips as I can get. That would be fun. But most of all, don't call my cell between 2-3:30 PM Eastern on Sunday.

Ciao!

Chris

For the benefit of readers who wonder, like Christine, how to keep their phone from ringing while doing a Live Stream or for any reason, HERE is the video I sent Christine to help her out. Then, mark your calendars because Mother's Day is a perfect day to spend some time with Christine Lavin, especially if you happen to be in quarantine with your Mama.

Speaking personally, if you are at home with Mom tomorrow, count your blessings, and hold her tight. You're one of the lucky ones.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories