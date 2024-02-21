BROADWAY GOES A CAPPELLA 5 Come to The Cutting Room This March

Broadway Goes A Cappella, unique and enchanting experience that brings together the magic of Broadway and the authentic charm of a cappella music will return at The Cutting Room on Monday, March 4th at 8PM.

Broadway performers including shows such as Wicked, MJ the Musical, and Kimberly Akimbo, will lend their powerful voices to vocal arrangements of beloved musical songs.

The concert features: Katherine Doherty (A Little Night Music, Mary Poppins), AJ Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo, StarKid Productions), Apollo Levine (MJ the Musical), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Morgan Billings Smith (The Sound of Music, Elf National Tour), Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play that Goes Worng), as well as award winning a cappella groups Iris Vocal Trio and Backtrack Vocals. Also featured as the core ensemble are a cappella veterans Max Addae, Ariel Arbisser, KarmaRé, Katelyn Miles, Andrew Orsie, Rocky Paterra, Candice Hefland Rogers, and Dan Satter. Produced by Evan Feist, Charlie Arthur, Andrew John Kim, Sam Strum, and David Fowler. Lily Lester (Mishegoss Comedy) hosts the evening filled with performances and more you will not soon forget.

Broadway Goes A Cappella 5 plays at the renowned and intimate venue, The Cutting Room, on March 4th 2024. For more info and tickets, please go to tinyurl.com/BWAYACA5.